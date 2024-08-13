ASI And PRINTING United Alliance Launch Dual Membership With Exclusive Benefits

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TREVOSE, Pa., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The Advertising Specialty Institute ® (ASI) today announced a dual membership offering with PRINTING United Alliance, providing promo, print and graphic arts professionals unified access to benefits that can help position them as comprehensive one-stop shops.

ASI is the largest technology, marketing, events and information provider in the $26.1 billion promo products industry, while the nonprofit Alliance dominates the $100 billion print and decorator market, a category already embraced by many promo distributors. This collaboration builds on the previously announced partnership agreement between ASI and the Alliance , providing a complete solution for growth and success.

"A dual membership forges unparalleled opportunities for members," said ASI CEO Tim Andrews

"A dual membership unites the formidable strengths of ASI and the Alliance, forging unparalleled opportunities for our members to elevate and expand their businesses," said Timothy M. Andrews , president and chief executive officer of ASI. "By delivering technology, education, networking and other resources, dual members can diversify their services in print, promo and decoration."

Alliance President Dave Leskusky added, "Convergence among print distributors, promo distributors and printers is accelerating. It's imperative that PRINTING United Alliance and ASI embrace this trend and offer dual membership to new members seeking comprehensive, best-in-class support and connections to help businesses thrive in this rapidly evolving market."

The dual membership offering is available to any qualified new distributor member of ASI and the Alliance. Dual membership benefits include:



Info and Education to source best imprinting technologies, products and services



Technology and Tools, including two ESP+ licenses from ASI to streamline business operations and source and sell innovative products



Alliance's Legislative Advocacy in Washington, D.C.



State-of-the-Art ASI News and Research highlighting industry trends, new markets and business strategies



Significant Discounts through a Business Savings Program from ASI and the Alliance's Affinity Program, covering essential services like shipping with FedEx and UPS



Special Access to the Alliance's subject matter experts in OSHA, EHS, sustainability and human resources

Advanced Networking and free entry to major industry events like September's PRINTING United Expo, the world's most comprehensive printing show and ASI promo shows and events.

About ASI

The Advertising Specialty Institute (ASI®; asicentral) serves a network of 25,000 suppliers, distributors and decorators in the $26.1 billion promotional products industry.

About PRINTING United Alliance

PRINTING United Alliance is the most comprehensive member-based printing and graphic arts association in North America, comprised of the industry's vast communities.

