Poulin I Willey I Anastopoulo Announces Investigation Of Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK)

Poulin Willey Anastopoulo, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of Autodesk, Inc ("Autodesk" or the"Company") (NASDAQ:ADSK) against certain of its officers and directors. If you are a current holder/owner of Autodesk securities, you may have standing to recover on behalf of the Company (and its current shareholders) by making the officers and directors who caused the harm personally liable. You also may be able to assist in improving Autodesk's corporate governance in order to prevent further wrongdoing.

The Company describes itself as a“global leader in 3D design, engineering and entertainment technology solutions, spanning architecture, engineering, construction, product design, manufacturing, media and entertainment. Its customers design, fabricate, manufacture, and build anything by visualizing, simulating, and analyzing real-world performance early in the design process.

On April 24, 2024, a class action securities case was filed on behalf of all purchasers of the Company's securities between June 1, 2023 and April 16, 2024 of the Company's securities against the Company and certain officers/directors (collectively, the“Defendants”) seeking to recover compensable damages caused by the Company and other Defendants, pursuant to the Securities Exchange Act. The securities class action complaint alleges that Defendants throughout the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Autodesk lacked adequate internal controls as a result of issues with its free cash flow and non-GAAP operating margin practices; and (2) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times.

We are investigating claims that would seek to recover any monies/damages caused by certain of the Company's officers and directors that damaged Autodesk due to the pending securities class action where the Company is a named-party defendant.

