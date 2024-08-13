Flexibility Capital Has Been Ranked On The Inc. 5000 At No.92 In The Financial Services Category And No.1513 Overall!

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This is the company's second time being included in the prestigious list of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. Many big brands had their earliest recognition on this exclusive list, including Timberland, LinkedIn, Pandora, Microsoft, and Dell.

Flexibility Capital provides alternative financing solutions to small businesses across the U.S. Since 2018, small businesses have secured over $1 Billion in funding with competitive rates and terms. Customized financial solutions have helped businesses across many industries thrive, reinforcing their position as trusted leaders in the financial sector.

Being ranked on the Inc. 5000 list shows unwavering commitment to their customers. "At Flexibility Capital, our core values are communication, integrity, and trust. We can build strong client relationships and become their trusted financial partner by focusing on these values. We are honored to be recognized by the Inc. 5000," said Mike Peeler, CEO.

Flexibility Capital achievements show reliability and they are grateful for the continuous support from their clients and partners. Customers' trust in Flexibility Capital's services drives them to excel and innovate. As they look to the future, they remain committed to their mission and values, striving to empower more businesses and contribute to their growth.

Flexibility Capital extends its gratitude for being a part of their journey. Here's to many more milestones ahead!

