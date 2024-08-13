Blue Marble Geographics Releases Version 3.0 Of Global Mapper Mobile With New Contour Line Generation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Mackenzie MillsHALLOWELL, MAINE, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Blue Marble Geographics ( ) is pleased to announce the immediate availability of Global Mapper Mobile ® version 3.0. Designed and optimized for taking geospatial data into the field for reference, editing, and new data collection. The update to this iOS and Android app presents user interface improvements, an easier connection to online data, and a new contour creation tool.Freely available from the iOS App Store and Google Play Store, Global Mapper Mobile version 3.0 expands usability with new methods for map creation in the field. While the mobile app can be used with maps prepared in the all-in-one desktop GIS, Global Mapper Pro, version 3.0 allows the loading of relevant online basemap data and the creation of a blank map space centered on the user's GPS location to begin immediate field data collection. Additional updates to the app interface make it more user-friendly by better organizing the in-app settings, and providing users the ability to adjust the vector feature label size for display on the mobile map.Taking Global Mapper Mobile further, the subscription Pro Module includes many exciting updates too. With improved Volume Calculation reporting, a new field analysis tool for contour generation, and support for the new Emlid Reach RX GNSS device on both iOS and Android systems the mobile Pro Module is more valuable than ever before.“Many of the new features in version 3.0 of Global Mapper Mobile come from user requests,” states Mackenzie Mills, Associate Product Manager.“Working with Global Mapper Mobile in the field is more accessible and the growing Pro Module analysis toolset now with contour generation enables quick field calculations and map enhancements.”Created as part of the Global Mapper Suite from Blue Marble Geographics, Global Mapper Mobile extends the desktop GIS application by taking vector, raster, and elevation data into the field with editing and quick analysis tools. With the release of Global Mapper Mobile version 3.0 the app furthers its ability to operate as a standalone tool and increases the value of the Global Mapper Suite for users in industries world-wide.Global Mapper Mobile can be downloaded straight to your device from Google Play (Android) or the App Store (iOS). For more information, visit the Blue Marble Geographics website bluemarblegeo/global-mapper-mobile.###As a leader in GIS and software development, Blue Marble Geographics® provides professional-grade tools to GIS users at every level. Founded in 1993, Blue Marble's expertise spans the geospatial technology sector with a particular focus on coordinate conversion and management, lidar and photogrammetric point cloud processing, and user-driven product development.Blue Marble's products include Geographic Calculator®, the industry standard for precise spatial data conversion and advanced coordinate system management; Global Mapper®, an all-in-one GIS application with a comprehensive array of data processing and analysis tools; and Global Mapper Pro®, a suite of advanced tools for optimizing workflow efficiency, and processing lidar and photogrammetric point clouds from drone-captured images. All of these desktop tools are also available as software developer toolkits and libraries.

