Selfdrive Launches Back To School Offer

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) SelfDrive Mobility, the largest car rental & subscription mobility in the Middle East has announced Back to School promotion, designed to provide families, teachers & students with affordable, convenient, and stylish mobility options.

Back to School car subscription offers now start from just Dh899/- per month for a six-month rental duration with a nominal one-time downpayment fee. This offer also includes Insurance, Maintenance, Roadside Assistance, Replacement and a mileage of 3000kms per month with an option to return the car anytime without any termination charges or penalty.

Car Models and Rates:

.Mitsubishi Attrage: Dh899/- pm

.Nissan Sunny: Dh999/- pm

.Geely Emgrand: Dh999/- pm

.Toyota Yaris: Dh1099/- pm

.Jac S3: Dh1199/- pm

This offer is tailored for families, students, and professionals seeking a convenient and cost-effective way to commute during the school year. Whether you're a parent driving your kids to school, a teacher or a student looking for a reliable vehicle for daily commutes, SelfDrive has got you covered.

Soham Shah, CEO of SelfDrive Mobility, "We are thrilled to launch our 'Back to School' promotion. At SelfDrive, we understand the importance of reliable and affordable mobility solutions, especially as families prepare for the busy school year ahead. Our goal is to make car rentals more accessible, ensuring that everyone can benefit from our services that offer an extensive range of vehicles. We believe this offer will not only ease the financial burden but also provide a seamless mobility experience for our customers."

To make a reservation, customers can download the SelfDrive Mobility App from the Google Playstore and IOS Appstore or contact the Reservation desk +971 4 573 3500.