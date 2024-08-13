Bengaluru: On Camera, BMTC Bus Mows Down Bikers, Crashes Into Cars On Busy Road (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A harrowing from Bengaluru has captured a BMTC bus crashing into several vehicles, including two motorcycles, on a bustling road. The incident, which took place on the Hebbal flyover, has raised serious concerns about road safety and the conditions of public transport.

The distressing CCTV footage shows the bus veering out of control and plowing into the two bikers ahead. The out-of-control vehicle then collided with a car and an SUV, causing significant damage to the involved vehicles. Fortunately, no fatalities have been reported, though the bikers sustained injuries and were taken to the hospital.

Caught on camera: Olympic gold medallist Arshad Nadeem seen meeting Pakistani terrorist (WATCH)

The exact cause of the accident remains unclear. Preliminary speculation included potential brake failure or driver negligence. BMTC officials are currently investigating the incident to determine what led to the bus driver losing control.

The video, which has gone viral on social media, has sparked discussions about the safety protocols and maintenance practices of public transportation. BMTC has yet to release a definitive explanation but is under pressure to address the concerns raised by this alarming event.

Rajasthan SHOCKER! Man drags wife behind bike after she wanted to visit sister, arrested (WATCH)