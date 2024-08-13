Kejriwal Bail Hearing: SC To Hear Delhi CM's Plea Against CBI Arrest Tomorrow

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Arvind Kejriwal bail hearing: The Supreme Court is set to hear on Wednesday, August 14, a plea by Delhi Chief Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest and remand by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in a case related to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan will take up the matter.

Meanwhile, a Delhi Court on Tuesday extended till September 2 the judicial custody of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal , BRS leader K Kavitha and others in a money-laundering case related to the alleged excise scam.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja extended the custody of the accused after they were produced before the court through a video conference on the expiry of the period of their judicial custody granted earlier.

The Supreme Court had earlier granted interim bail to AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal in the case. However, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader continues to be lodged in Delhi's Tihar jail as he has not furnished the bail bond in the case.

The Delhi chief minister has been in judicial custody in a corruption case lodged by the CBI in connection with the alleged scam.

Delhi Min Gahlot to hoist national flag at I-Day event

Lt. Governor VK Saxena on Tuesday nominated Delhi Home Minister Kailash Gahlot to hoist the national flag at the state-level Independence Day event, bypassing the AAP government's request to allow Education Minister Atishi to do so.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party , however, welcomed the LG's decision, saying it honoured the principle of democracy by "choosing an elected representative over an appointed one".

Earlier in the day, a row brewed over the issue with AAP lashing out at Saxena after the general administration department refused to implement Minister Gopal Rai's direction to let Atishi hoist the tricolour in place of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying it was legally "invalid".