Mt. Juliet's Newest Blo Blow Dry Bar, Owned By Local Female Entrepreneur, Opens Its Doors!

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) North America's Original Blow Dry Bar Franchise Debuts in Mt. Juliet, Offers Founder's Rate for Mane Squeeze Membership

MT. JULIET, Tenn., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Blo Blow Dry Bar , North America's original blow dry bar and blow dry bar franchise, will open its newest bar on August 23 in Mt. Juliet. Located at 401 S. Mount Juliet Road Suite 322, the new bar will offer guests five signature styles on its hair menu, a la carte options, a variety of hair treatments, plus five signature makeup looks and a brand-new section of customized looks to provide endless inspiration. Also, for a limited time, the new bar will offer a founder's rate for its signature Mane Squeeze Membership that includes two blowouts a month for $75, $5 off each additional blow out and 10% off retail.

Trupti Patel, the new local owner of Blo Blow Dry Bar in Mt. Juliet, brings a unique blend of corporate expertise and entrepreneurial spirit to her role. With 20 years of experience in corporate accounting, Patel felt a deep desire to transition into business ownership. In 2020, she discovered Blo Blow Dry Bar as a customer and was immediately captivated by its concept. A loyal member herself, Patel's experience directly influenced her decision to pursue ownership and bring multiple bars to her area. Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, she is thrilled to finally see her vision of owning a Blo Blow Dry Bar location come to life, bringing her passion for beauty and community to Mt. Juliet.

"Opening Blo Blow Dry Bar in Mt. Juliet fills me with immense pride and excitement," shared Patel. "The commitment by Blo to empower individuals through personalized beauty experiences deeply resonates with me, and I'm eager for the opportunity to carry out that mission within my community."

To celebrate the opening, Blo Blow Dry Bar guests will be able to purchase a single discounted blowout for $40, this offer runs from August 23 to September 22.

Blo Blow Dry Bar is on a mission to create a space where people of all ages, ethnicities, and orientations are welcomed, represented, and made to feel gorgeous while emphasizing the need for self-care and wellness. Combining a sophisticated design with a fun and energetic environment, Blo cultivates a seamless and enjoyable experience for guests upon their arrival, during, and after their services. Expertly trained blo-ers are available for consultation seven days a week to meet the needs of all guests. The brand's hair menu includes five signature styles from sleek and straight to bouncy curls, plus a wide assortment of customized looks including updos and braids.

Blo Blow Dry Bar also offers makeup services from expert artists on hand to help guests look and feel amazing for any occasion.

Blo Blow Dry Bar is open Monday to Saturday from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. For more information on Blo Blow Dry Bar in Mt. Juliet, please visit , email [email protected] , or call (615) 754-4020.

About Blo Blow Dry Bar

Blo Blow Dry Bar is North America's original blow dry bar and the world's largest blow dry bar franchise. The company transformed beauty norms and reinvented the salon industry when it launched the "no cuts, no color" concept: only blow outs. Since opening its first location in Canada in 2007, Blo has grown to over 150 locations across the U.S. and Canada and continues to expand rapidly. The brand has also evolved over time, adding makeup services, a membership program, and quality retail products to its bars. With a mission to enhance the lives of those in the community through the power of flawless blow outs and beauty services, Blo Blow Dry Bar offers perfectly styled hair and exceptional customer experiences seven days a week. For more information visit

