Table Trac, Inc. Reports 2024 Second Quarter Earnings

MINNETONKA, Minn., Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Table Trac, (OTCQX: TBTC), a developer and provider of casino information and management systems that automate and monitor the operations of casinos, announced results for the three and six months ending June 30, 2024.

The 10-Q can be found @ Second Quarter 2024 Highlights The Company installed two systems, our distributors expanded our system in new and current locations during the quarter. The Company has four customer contracts in backlog as of June 30, 2024. The company anticipates that the majority of these contracts will be installed in the next two quarters. As of the filing date of this report, the Company has signed one new contract. Financial Results System revenue for the quarter was $2M compared to $907K in 2023, an increase of approximately 125%. Net income for the quarter was $806,570 compared to $571,380 in 2023. The following table provides a reconciliation of the numerators and denominators used in calculating basic and diluted earnings per share for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023:

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Basic and diluted earnings per share calculation: Net income $ 806,570 $ 571,380 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic 4,574,365 4,552,450 Basic net income per share $ 0.18 $ 0.13 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted 4,627,039 4,617,648 Diluted net income per share $ 0.17 $ 0.12



The following table provides a reconciliation of the numerators and denominators used in calculating basic and diluted earnings per share for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023:



For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Basic and diluted earnings per share calculation: Net income to common stockholders $ 818,231 $ 907,241 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic 4,574,365 4,552,220 Basic net income per share $ 0.18 $ 0.20 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted 4,615,661 4,624,436 Diluted net income per share $ 0.18 $ 0.20



About Table Trac, Inc.

Founded in 1995, Table Trac, Inc. designs, develops and sells casino information and management systems. The company has systems installed in North, South, and Central America, as well as Australia and the Caribbean. More information is available at .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve numerous risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

