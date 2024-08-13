Flow Like A River By Mark Guillerman

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Flow Like A River

Unleashing Revenge: A New Explores the Intersection of Crime, Culture, and Spirituality in 1920s Texas

HOUSTON, TEXAS , UNITED STATES , August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Brace yourself for a thrilling tale of blood feuds and cultural heritage in Sacred River, the newest novel by distinguished author Mark Guillerman. Set against the rich and turbulent backdrop of 1920s Texas, this gripping story takes readers on a journey of vengeance that spans generations.The novel opens with a shocking event: the patriarch of a New Orleans crime family meets a grisly fate at the hands of a Chanas Indian chief during a savage duel along the banks of the Mississippi River. Seventy-five years later, that patriarch's direct descendant, William Laveaux-known as the Prince-launches an unrelenting quest for revenge against Chief Running Wolf and his grandson, Billy Cross.William and his gang descend upon Gary, Texas, a quiet hill country town that soon finds itself engulfed in violence as they leave a trail of murder and arson in their wake. The only obstacle in their path is Sheriff Bud Thomas, a clever and determined former Rough Rider and Texas Ranger. When he overhears a local doctor's son recounting a chance encounter with the Prince, Bud's instincts kick in, setting off a frantic manhunt to protect his town from the impending chaos.Sacred River explores more than just the clash between the crime lord and the hardworking townsfolk; it delves into the deep spirituality of both the Native American culture that once inhabited the land and the resilient spirit of the community now facing annihilation. Through vivid storytelling and complex characters, Mark Guillerman masterfully captures themes of legacy, revenge, and the quest for justice in a world where the past continues to haunt the present.This novel invites readers to reflect on the history that shaped the land and the people who inhabit it, asking profound questions about the nature of vengeance, the importance of cultural heritage, and the enduring spirit of those who came before us.For more information about the book and author, visit

