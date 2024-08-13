(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 719 Percent, Palladin Ranks No. 646 Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies and No. 65 among B2B Services Providers

- Brandon WardNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- revealed today that Palladin Technologies ranks No. 646 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000."Being named to the 2024 Inc. 5000 list highlights the exceptional dedication and innovative spirit of the Palladin team. We're honored by this recognition and proud of our sustained growth, driven by our core values: performance, trust, leading by example, and client success. We are excited to embrace new technologies and expand our horizons while always prioritizing our clients' needs. As a Salesforce Consulting Partner, we're privileged to work with one of the most innovative companies in the world,” said Brandon Ward, Founder and CEO of Palladin Technologies.The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to . All 5000 companies are featured on Inc starting Tuesday, August 13, and the top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.“One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list,” says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief.“To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce.”"Being named to the Inc 5000 list is a tremendous honor and a direct result of the hard work and passion of our entire team. This recognition underscores our commitment to providing top-notch services and solutions to our clients. It's a proud moment for us, and it fuels our drive to continue delivering excellence and innovation in everything we do." added Ryan Prescott, EVP Market OperationsAbout Palladin Technologies:Palladin Technologies, a Crest Salesforce partner founded in 2016, specializes in Salesforce Implementation, Managed Services, and Turnkey Business Process Outsourcing Services. Boasting a rapidly growing team with over 300 Salesforce certifications, the company has its headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia, but serves clients worldwide through its global locations.About Inc. and the Inc. 5000:MethodologyCompanies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.About Inc.Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning

