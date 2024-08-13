Zignature To Launch New Puppy Formula Line At SUPERZOO

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Zignature launches new puppy formula in kibble and wet food

The US-based pet brand will debut its limited-ingredient, multi-protein kibble and wet food formulas catered to growing puppies at the event in Las Vegas

VALENCIA, CALIF., USA, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Zignature , the premium dog food brand of family-owned and operated Pets Global, Inc. , has announced the introduction of its new Puppy Formula options that will be featured at SUPERZOO, North America's largest pet retail event from August 14 -16, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Formulated by a PhD board-certified companion animal nutritionist, this meat-first, nutrient-packed blend features premium proteins like turkey and whitefish, probiotics for digestive health, and essential vitamins and minerals to support brain development, a healthy immune system, and a shiny coat.

Key Features and Benefits Include:

- Rich in naturally-occurring Omega-3, Omega-6, and DHA to support brain development and skin and coat health.

- Boosted with a custom blend of vitamins and minerals to support overall well-being and promote a healthy, active lifestyle.

- Limited ingredients and added probiotics to enhance digestive health.

- Provides a smooth dietary transition to Zignature's Complete and Balanced Formulas for All Life Stages.

“We're thrilled to introduce our new puppy line at SUPERZOO,” said Aina Kanahele, Senior Projects Manager.“This launch represents a culmination of years of listening to our loyal customers and perfecting a formula that not only is approved by puppies, but also ensures they receive optimal nutrition for healthy development. We can't wait to see how much puppies will love the taste and benefit from the superior nutrition.”

Learn more and see the latest Zignature products at Pets Global's booth #3639 during SUPERZOO.

About Zignature

Zignature is Pets Global Inc.'s premium dog food brand known for its limited-ingredient, meat-first and Physiologically Tuned formulas. Its exceptional variety of premium protein, nutritionally balanced diets ensures that whatever your canine companion's needs are,“We Have the Solution.” Learn more about Zignature at and follow on Instagram @zignaturedog and Facebook and TikTok @zignaturepet.

About Pets Global, Inc.

Pets Global Inc. is a family-owned pet health company based in the U.S., committed to pets and the people who love them. Its premium pet nutrition products are known internationally for providing accessible longevity. Learn more about the Zignature and Fussie Cat brands at and or visit .

