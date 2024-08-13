Dubai: Cycling In The Evening? RTA Ensures Clear Visibility, Well-Lit Tracks

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Tue 13 Aug 2024, 4:45 PM

When cycling or driving on e-scooters in the evening, Dubai residents and visitors can enjoy clear visibility and safe pathways.

Dubai's Roads and Authority (RTA) has completed the maintenance of 2,173 lighting units across four cycling and e-scooter tracks in Dubai. The tracks include Al Qudra, Jumeirah, Nad Al Sheba, and Mirdif & Mushrif cycling and e-scooter tracks.

Abdullah Lootah, Director of Roads and Facilities Maintenance at the Traffic and Roads Agency, RTA, said: "RTA is keen to provide all facilities and infrastructure needed to guarantee that the public would happily enjoy practising their hobbies and sports on the cycling and e-scooter tracks."

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Maintenance activities are not limited to reports from field inspectors but also include feedback received through RTA's Call Centre and Madinat service within RTA App, in addition to reports submitted by partners from government entities, Lootah said, praising the efforts of community members and RTA's partners.

"RTA conducts maintenance of lighting units on cycling and e-scooter tracks according to annually scheduled plans, which are divided into two parts: preventive maintenance, which involves checking the operational status of lighting poles, cleaning, lubricating, and ensuring the soundness of all electrical connections, and corrective maintenance, which is carried out only in the event of a malfunction in the lighting network," added Lootah.

ALSO READ:

Dubai's RTA calls on school bus operators to comply with student safety requirements

Dubai: Parkin records 26% jump in fines issued during second quarter this year

Revealed: Dubai's busiest Metro stations as public transport riders cross 361 million this year