X Suffered Cyberattack To Hinder Conversation With Trump: Musk
Date
8/13/2024 3:29:37 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
Washington: X's owner Elon Musk said that the platform was subject to a cyberattack that caused a delay of more than 40 minutes to a conversation Musk held on X Monday evening with the US Republican Party's presidential nominee Donald Trump, which was followed by 1.3 million viewer.
Back in July, following Trump's assassination attempt, Musk announced his endorsement of trump for president of the United States, despite the Republican nominee's opposition to the government supporting electric vehicle manufacturers, such as Tesla, which is owned by Musk.
