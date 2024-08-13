AFC Releases Asian Cup Qatar 2023 Technical Report

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Kuala Lumpur: The AFC has made the technical report for Asian Cup Qatar 2023 available on the Asian governing body's official website, the-AFC, offering a comprehensive analysis of the grandest-ever edition of the continental showpiece held in Qatar from January 12 to February 10.

The publication provides a detailed account of the 18th edition of Asia's crown jewel that witnessed a stunning 132 goals scored over 51 matches as Qatar successfully defended their title with a 3-1 win over Jordan at the iconic Lusail where a record 86,492 capacity crowd created a deafening atmosphere worthy of any Final.

In this publication, the AFC Technical Study Group (TSG) closely examines all the action on the field, exploring key technical and tactical aspects.

The report revisits the impact of technological advancements in the competition, with AFC becoming the first Confederation to introduce the Semi-Automated Offside Technology system at the Continental Men's national team level.

At the same time, the 2023 edition of the AFC Asian Cup saw the full implementation of the Video Assistant Referee system for the first time.

It also provides crucial information on the groundbreaking collaboration between the AFC and FIFA where performance analysts from the world governing body provided information and data via the FIFA Training Centre platform.

Additionally, the report includes an exclusive interview with Qatar head coach Marquez Lopez who retraces Al Annabi's historic path to glory and shares the unique strategies and philosophy that guided his team to victory.

In another exciting segment, the technical observers present an All-Star Squad of 26 players from a list of 70 who stood out with their captivating performances.

The AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 technical report is available at