Tyranny In The UK: Can It Happen Here?

By Ron Paul

As the UK descends into tyranny, where just re-tweeting something the doesn't like can land a person a multi-year jail sentence, Americans are wondering,“can it happen here?” After all, we have the guarantees of the First Amendment.

But while we shake our heads at UK authorities jailing people for their social posts this past week, we should not kid ourselves. The answer is that silencing dissent can happen here and it is happening here.

Here are just three recent examples of how the“deep state” or the permanent government is conspiring to restrict political dialogue in the United States.

First is the revelation that former US Representative and former US presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard has been placed under the bizarrely named“Quiet Skies” program. As reported by journalist Matt Taibbi based on revelations by TSA whistleblowers, this July Gabbard was flagged as a terror threat, and every time she travels her boarding pass is marked so that she is pulled aside for extensive screening. According to the whistleblowers,“Gabbard is unaware she has two Explosive Detection Canine Teams, one Transportation Security Specialist (explosives), one plainclothes TSA Supervisor, and three Federal Air Marshals on every flight she boards.”

As Gabbard herself revealed recently on the Laura Ingraham show,“A few weeks ago, I had the audacity to tell the truth: that Kamala Harris would essentially be a mouthpiece and puppet of the Military Industrial Complex and National Security State. The next day, July 23, they retaliated. Sadly this is what we can expect from the 'Harris Administration.'”

Next, we have the attempted assassination of former president Donald Trump. It seems every day brings a new revelation that calls into question whether the massive failure to protect the Republican presidential candidate was just an“honest mistake.” We know from 1963 what can happen to presidents who cross the“deep state” and we know from Trump's four years in office how“former” deep state officials can conspire to undermine the presidency with lies like“Russiagate.”

Finally, we have the case of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. Up until the Trump assassination attempt, the Biden/Harris administration refused to provide the independent presidential candidate with Secret Service protection. RFK, Jr. has consistently and effectively criticized not only the current administration but the“deep state” itself while out on the campaign trail. Even though there were credible threats against him on the campaign trail the Biden/Harris administration refused to budge for months. Why? Did they want to silence him?

The US government learned an important – and dangerous – lesson from Covid: all you have to do to crush political dissent is to use the weight of the government to force the“private” sector to do the censoring for you. It is only a half-step away from forbidding us from expressing our thoughts on a virus to sending us to prison for expressing other thoughts the government does not like. And maybe worse.

There will be a reaction in the UK to the brutality of the Starmer regime. We can only hope for their – and our – sake that the reaction will be a newfound determination by the people that no government should have the authority to shut them up or jail them for their political views. To paraphrase Benjamin Franklin,“free speech, if you can keep it.”

