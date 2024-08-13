Octa's Birthday: 13 Years Of High-Value Brokerage Services Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 August 2024 - Octa, a globally recognised broker, celebrates its 13th birthday while reviewing its most prominent achievements and outlining high-level plans. This summer, we at Octa celebrate our 13th anniversary of providing high-value e-brokerage services worldwide. Throughout this long and successful track record in the financial markets, we have been deliberately researching the needs of traders in all regions of our operation. This focus allows us to stay purposeful and efficient in improving our proprietary trading platform OctaTrader, releasing updates at least twice a month based on the feedback from our clients.





OctaTrader is a dynamically evolving platform that seamlessly merges four elements-trading, networking and analysis, financial transactions, and promotions-within a single application. The solution's most recent feature is Space, an analytical, networking, and educational toolkit embedded into the interface as a customisable content feed. Recently released in all regions for all OctaTrader clients, Space is an analytical hub that provides expert trading insights and facilitates time-efficient decision-making.



Octa's development team continuously improves OctaTrader, incrementally adding new tradable instruments and valuable features. Reflecting Octa's progress, our solution recently received the 'Best Mobile Trading Platform 2024' award from Global Brand Magazine. In total, 13 years of Octa's history have been marked by more than 90 awards from financial publications worldwide.



Better opportunities for traders

As a client-centred company, we have always prioritised our clients' trust and confidence, providing complete transparency of trading conditions and complying with regulatory requirements. We at Octa believe that trading creates new avenues of growth for individuals and communities. To keep up with the industry benchmarks, we currently offer a 1:1000 leverage, which is widely used due to its potential to maximise trading opportunities.



We have always considered trading a skill-based activity that rewards deliberate knowledge acquisition. Because of that, we consistently support traders on their journey in the financial markets by promoting financial literacy. To help emerging traders start strong in Forex, we now offer a new onboarding course designed to help them master the basics. This year, we have also released a book called 'Explore Forex Trading', which is currently available in bookstores in Nigeria.



Our clients recognise our dedication: in 13 years, we have opened more than 52 million accounts, processed 2.9 billion orders, and paid out 40 million USD worth of bonuses, supporting first-time traders on their way to consistent success.



Social responsibility projects

We at Octa are proud of our results in the charity field. Last year alone, we implemented 18 charity projects in 4 countries, reaching 4228 students, 30 teachers, 35 schools, and 2410 families struck by crises. This year, our charity work included:







STATUS 200-a coding bootcamp for underprivileged Malaysian youths in collaboration with Ideas International



Three projects were implemented in Nigeria in celebration of Ramadan: training 25 youths in tech skills, providing 300 children with educational supplies, and establishing a new reading corner in Abuja



Renovation of the SD NEGERI DEPOK school in Indonesia

A special merchandise collection distributed through our Trade and Win program, with each item contributing to providing education and necessities to underprivileged kids.

With its focus on continuous development and iterative research of the most popular traders' demands, Octa evolves according to the best industry practices. Its proprietary trading platform OctaTrader boasts an ever-expanding list of useful features and tools which allows traders to efficiently validate their decisions and spend less time on research and analysis while receiving quality expert insights tailored to their needs and preferences.#OctaThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Octa is an international broker that has been providing online trading services worldwide since 2011. It offers commission-free access to financial markets and various services used by clients from 180 countries who have opened more than 52 million trading accounts. To help its clients reach their investment goals, Octa offers free educational webinars, articles, and analytical tools.The company is involved in a comprehensive network of charitable and humanitarian initiatives, including the improvement of educational infrastructure and short-notice relief projects supporting local communities.In the APAC region, Octa received the 'Best Trading Platform Malaysia 2024' and the 'Most Reliable Broker Asia 2023' awards from Brands and Business Magazine and International Global Forex Awards, respectively.