Qwary Releases New Integration With Salesforce

HERNDON, Va., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Businesses have long used surveys to gather customer feedback, yet when it comes to gaining holistic insights, data entry has remained a bottleneck. Qwary's newly released Salesforce integration helps your team pull, import, and automatically synchronize data between the two platforms to consolidate customer information at a single hub, ensuring reliable visibility in real time. This interface can create email campaigns, contacts, map survey results, and create event-based workflows to supercharge collaboration and strategic planning.

What Is Qwary's Salesforce Integration?

Qwary's Salesforce integration is a new interface that helps your sales team analyze Salesforce survey data more efficiently so that they can quickly gain insights about how your customers interact with your brand. Understanding your customers' preferences can help your company adapt its products and services quickly to meet evolving demand. By tracking your customers journeys, collecting feedback, and reviewing CRM data, your team can learn about their pain points and deliver personalized solutions to their problems.

Benefits of Using Qwary's Salesforce Integration

The advantages of Qwary's Salesforce integration are easy to recognize.

Automate Feedback Collection

Qwary's Salesforce integration automates feedback collection by triggering surveys at key points during the customer lifecycle, which helps your team take action quickly to foster interaction and generate leads.

Gain Actionable Insights

Qwary meshes seamlessly with Salesforce CRM to score, analyze, and enrich your customer data. This helps your team assess new trends so they can pivot toward key opportunities for customer development and personalization.

Synchronize Data Automatically

Qwary's platform integration consolidates your contacts to create a "single source of truth," whether you're signed into Salesforce or Qwary. Automated data transfer facilitates consistency across platforms and lets you see updates to customer data in real time.

Collaborate to Solve Problems Effectively

Sharing data between Salesforce and Qwary encourages your team to collaborate effectively so they can find solutions and optimize their strategies to improve customer retention.

Key Capabilities

When it comes to customer feedback management, automating and improving workflows while consolidating contact data is where Qwary's Salesforce integration really shines.

Salesforce Workflow Implementations

Qwary's Salesforce integration helps you schedule and automate survey triggers effortlessly. Your team can forgo manual processes to easily initiate feedback sessions via email or after significant events. Once a survey is complete, the team can map its response data into Salesforce and sync it with previously collected data, then generate detailed reports and automate new workflows. Merging survey data with Salesforce can provide a comprehensive view of your customers' behavior so your team can respond to insights effectively, strengthen connections, and improve customer satisfaction.

Contact Data Importation

Qwary's survey and feedback management system provides quick access to your Salesforce contacts and gives you a holistic view of your customer base. Platform integration makes it simple to bring your Salesforce contact data into Qwary or update existing contacts. Eliminating the need for manual data entry or complicated data migration speeds up your processes and streamlines data management.

Potential Business Impacts

Combining automation, synchronization, and data consolidation with a user-friendly interface can supercharge your sales team's ability to gather and utilize customer feedback. By providing immediate access to consumer sentiments in a comprehensive format, your business can respond quickly to your customers' desires and pain points and maximize every opportunity to exceed their expectations. Aggregating your survey data in real time helps your company be nimble as it refines its offerings to improve customer satisfaction and loyalty.

Stay Ahead of the Curve With Qwary's Salesforce Integration

Qwary constantly updates its offerings to meet the ever-changing demands of businesses that are dedicated to connecting with their customers. By leveraging automation, synchronization, and analytical capabilities via an easy-to-access platform, your team will be able to collaboratively focus their efforts on developing your offerings and reaching your customers without wasting time. By facilitating confident and fluent utilization of survey data and Salesforce customer feedback, Qwary's Salesforce integration puts your business at the forefront of market trends so you can continuously delight your customers.

To discover how Qwary's Salesforce integration can enhance your survey processes and customer outreach, please visit qwary.

