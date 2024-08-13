Circana Reveals 2024 B2B Tech Channel Performance Award Winners At Xchange

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAN ANTONIO - Aug. 13, 2024 - Circana TM, the leading advisor on the complexity of consumer behavior, today announced the 2024 B2B Tech Channel Performance Awards winners at XChange. Now in its seventh year, the awards celebrate brands that have either achieved the top revenue or experienced the most significant market share growth in the United States, as reported by Circana's B2B Reseller Tracking service.

“B2B Technology revenue is expected to reach $66 billion this year - reflecting a 5% year-over-year increase-and the industry outlook is increasingly positive,” said Kate Roe-Semyon, President, IT & B2B Tech Practice, Circana.“It's an honor to recognize the top performers at the B2B Tech Channel Performance Awards at Xchange. Their success, even amid economic challenges, is a testament to their innovation and deep understanding of evolving consumer needs. Congratulations to all our 2024 winners!”

“We are thrilled to partner with Circana to present the seventh B2B Tech Channel Performance Awards. This collaboration allows us to recognize the innovative leaders and exceptional achievements of brands that have not only excelled in revenue and market share growth, but have contributed to the palpable movement and growing interest in our industry,” said Bill Jones, President, Communities at The Channel Company.

The 2024 B2B Tech Channel Performance Awards include six categories and recognize up to three winners per category based on year-over-year market share dollar change, annual dollar sales, and revenue growth percentage for brands between $25 million and $100 million:



Best of Channel – Hardware. Based on all brands across Circana's 187 B2B technology hardware subcategories.

Best of Channel – Software. Based on all brands across our 13 B2B technology software subcategories.

Best of Channel – Small Business. Leveraging vertical data, this identifies sales to small businesses (1-99 users), and captures all hardware and software products.

Cybersecurity. Includes Circana categories: data loss prevention and endpoint protection software, gateway and firewall software, identity and access management software, security information and event management (SIEM) software, and network security hardware.

Commercial Displays/Monitors. Displays designed specifically for commercial use include digital signage and displays built for business, industrial, or educational purposes, such as presentation displays and interactive whiteboards. Monitors are non-3D native devices whose main purpose is to display text and graphics generated by a computer. These can include CRT, LCD and Plasma displays. Storage & Data Protection Software. Includes data protection and recovery software that supports both physical systems and virtual infrastructure. Data protection and recovery software encompasses backup and recovery, virtual machine (VM) backup, continuous data protection, replication, system migration, archival, and cloud backup.

2024 B2B Tech Channel Performance Award Winners

Highest U.S. Market Point Share Change (Year-over-year)