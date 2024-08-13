ZAGG Announces Screen And Case Protection For The Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, And The Pixel Watch 3

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ZAGG forges a path of innovation with its robust lineup of accessories

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZAGG, the global leader in accessories and technologies that empower mobile lifestyles, today announced screen protection and cases designed exclusively for the newly released PixelTM 9 , Pixel 9 Pro , Pixel 9 Pro XL , Pixel 9 Pro Fold , and the Pixel Watch 3 . ZAGG InvisibleShield screen protectors and ZAGG cases will bear the“Made for GoogleTM” badge, indicating they have been designed by ZAGG for use with the Pixel 9 and Pixel Watch 3 and have been certified to meet Google's compatibility standards. These products from ZAGG uphold the highest quality standards, ensuring that users' devices are well-protected without compromising style and functionality.



The ZAGG InvisibleShield product lineup features:

Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold



Glass XTR3 ($59.99) – Glass XTR3 is 10X stronger than traditional glass screen protection.1 It provides seamless protection with Eyesafe® RPF60 technology to filter blue light (435-440nm) and anti-reflective technology for better optics. Glass XTR3 also has an anti-dust adhesive and an EZ Apply installation process. Glass XTR3 is made with up to 30% post-consumer recycled glass.2

Glass Elite ($39.99 - $49.99) – Glass Elite tempered glass screen protection has got you covered with ultra-strong aluminosilicate glass, tested up to 5x stronger than traditional glass screen protection.3 The ClearPrint surface treatment makes fingerprints nearly invisible when your screen is turned on. Glass Elite applies evenly and accurately with our EZ Apply installation tray. Glass Elite Anti-Reflective Lens Protection ($19.99) – Protect your camera lenses from impact, scratches, rough surfaces, or the contents of your bag or pocket. Glass Elite Anti-Reflective lens protection fits precisely, and the embedded anti-reflective technology eliminates glare and lets you see everything in rich, vibrant color.



Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL

Fusion Privacy ($54.99) – Fusion Privacy protects your screen from more than just impacts and scratches. Its two-way privacy filter blocks your screen from prying, side-eye looks. Fusion Privacy is also engineered to be unbreakable. It's made from a flexible hybrid polymer material with a smoothness and clarity that looks and feels like glass.



Pixel Watch 3 (41mm, 45mm)



Glass Elite 360 ($39.99) – Protecting your Pixel Watch has never been easier. Glass Elite 360 is a one-piece solution that covers the bezel of your watch with transparent polycarbonate and protects the screen with Glass Elite, 5x stronger than traditional glass screen protection.3 The screen protector contains up to 30% recycled glass, and the bumper contains up to 100% post-consumer recycled content.2 Fusion ($29.99) – Fusion screen protection preserves your phone's screen so nothing slows you down. Fusion's flexible hybrid polymer feels just like glass and is engineered to be unbreakable. And it's made with up to 100% recycled materials.2 Fusion is tough impact and scratch protection with a smooth, transparent finish.

The ZAGG case lineup features:

Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL



Luxe ($29.99) – Your phone deserves the Luxe treatment. Luxe has been tested to protect your phone from drops up to 10 feet/3 meters.4 Its comfort grip and soft, smooth surface feel good in your hand. The slim design fits easily in your pocket. Luxe is made with up to 100% post-consumer recycled content.5

Crystal Palace ($39.99) – The gorgeous Crystal Palace case is a consistent favorite, combining transparent design with approximately 13 feet/4 meters of drop protection.4 It protects while showing off the sleek lines of your new Pixel phone. And Crystal Palace is made with up to 78% recycled content, so the strong, sleek choice in case protection is also the responsible one.5 Crystal Palace with Kickstand ($44.99) – This case is just like Crystal Palace but adds an integrated kickstand, for easy viewing, that folds back flush with the case when it's not in use. Crystal Palace is made with up to 78% post-consumer recycled content.5



Each ZAGG case for the Google Pixel lineup contains the revolutionary material Graphene, which is harder than a diamond, yet more elastic than rubber, and up to 200x stronger than steel.6 Trusted by innovators and leaders in the fields of aerospace, aviation, professional sports, and more, Graphene can withstand tremendous force and dissipate heat.

“ZAGG continues to stay at the forefront of the market, delivering innovative products that cater to the evolving needs of consumers,” said Brad Bell, senior vice president of marketing for ZAGG.“This new line of products embodies our dedication to enhancing the mobile experience and protecting the mobile devices at the center of our lives.”

Availability:

ZAGG accessories for the Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, and the Pixel Watch 3 are available now on , at ZAGG franchise locations, and at select retail stores nationwide. ZAGG backs its mobile accessories with an industry-leading limited lifetime warranty and will replace the product if it ever gets worn or damaged for the life of the device.7 With more than 330 million screen protectors sold worldwide, ZAGG InvisibleShield is the No. 1 selling brand for smartphone screen protection in the U.S. and has set the industry standard for screen protection.

1 Tests conducted by a 3rd party independent lab; tested up to 10X stronger than traditional glass screen protection.

2 Recycled material is certified through a third-party mass balance allocation process.

3Tests conducted by a 3rd party independent lab; tested up to 5X stronger than traditional glass screen protection.

4 Mil Std 810G 516

5Recycled material content is verified by an independent third party

6See for more details

7Shipping and handling fees apply. Visit for warranty terms and conditions.

Google Pixel and Made for Google are trademarks of Google LLC. Eyesafe is a trademark of Eyesafe Inc.

About ZAGG

As a global leader and innovator for screen protection, protective cases, tablet keyboards, and power management solutions for mobile devices, ZAGG delivers 360-degree protection and portable and wireless charging under the ZAGG and mophie brands. ZAGG draws inspiration from those who passionately seek active, creative, and share-worthy lives and empowers them to fearlessly enjoy their mobile devices. ZAGG is based in Utah and has operations in the United States, Ireland, and China. With more than 330 million devices protected globally, ZAGG mobile accessories are available worldwide and can be found at leading retailers including Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, Best Buy, Walmart, Target, Currys, and MediaMarkt. For more information, please visit the company's website at and follow us on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

Contacts:

ZAGG Inc

Jeff DuBois

801-506-7336

...

TEAM LEWIS

Vitoria Perez

707-535-6953

...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at