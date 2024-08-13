عربي


Astana And Ankara Prepare New Agreement On Military Cooperation

8/13/2024 3:13:32 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

A draft agreement between the governments of Kazakhstan and Turkiye on the transit of military equipment and personnel through the airspace of both countries has been presented to the public of Kazakhstan, Azernews reports.

The agreement states that if one of the parties decides that the transit of military equipment and personnel of the parties does not comply with the provisions of this agreement, it reserves the right to reject any transit permit.

It is noted that the parties ensure the protection of information received or provided under this agreement.

"Information cannot be disclosed or transferred to a third party without the prior written consent of the party providing the information," the document says.

AzerNews

