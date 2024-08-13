Astana And Ankara Prepare New Agreement On Military Cooperation
By Alimat Aliyeva
A draft agreement between the governments of Kazakhstan and
Turkiye on the transit of military equipment and personnel through
the airspace of both countries has been presented to the public of
Kazakhstan, Azernews reports.
The agreement states that if one of the parties decides that the
transit of military equipment and personnel of the parties does not
comply with the provisions of this agreement, it reserves the right
to reject any transit permit.
It is noted that the parties ensure the protection of
information received or provided under this agreement.
"Information cannot be disclosed or transferred to a third party
without the prior written consent of the party providing the
information," the document says.
