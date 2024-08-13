Creating Imaginary Threats Doesn't Make Them More Real - MFA On Lukashenko's Statements

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The statements by the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Aleksander Lukashenko, about the alleged downing of "air targets from Ukraine" are yet another incitement of anti-Ukrainian sentiments and creation of imaginary threats.

This was stated at the briefing by the spokesman for the of Foreign Affairs, Heorhii Tykhyi, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"We have seen these statements (by Lukashenko - ed.), we are thoroughly analyzing them. We do not see any particular expediency in reacting to them because the Belarusian side is known for many statements that should not see any reaction," said Tykhyi.

He added that "the creation of imaginary threats by Ukraine, no matter how intense this may be, does not make these threats more real."

"Therefore, we urge you not to stir up anti-Ukrainian sentiments and not to create the impression of imaginary threats that do not exist," the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed.

As reported by the Belarusian mass media, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus on Saturday summoned chargé d'affaires ad interim of Ukraine, Olga Tymush, handing her a note of protest "in connection with the violation of the border of the Republic of Belarus by a group of unmanned aerial vehicles launched from the territory of Ukraine."