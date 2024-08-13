Russian Propaganda Throwing False Accusations At Ukrainian Forces In Kursk Region - Watchdog

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) With various psyops, the enemy is putting in a significant effort to discredit the Ukrainian military, trying to accuse them of crimes against the civilian population in Kursk region.

The Center for Countering Disinformation reported this via Telegram, Ukrinform saw.

The CCD monitored the Russian space, discovering attempts to falsely accuse the Ukrainian military of crimes against the civilian population in Kursk region.

In particular, the CCD recorded another wave of disinformation publications around the following topics:

"A pregnant woman was shot": For a week already, propagandists have been developing the topic of a pregnant woman allegedly killed by the Ukrainian military, the only proof of which is the story of a man who was presented as her husband.

"Mass killing of civilians during evacuation": As part of promoting this topic, videos of civilian cars allegedly destroyed by the Ukrainian military and "stories of survivors" are being spun.

"Black transplant specialists from Ukraine": The topic of“organ theft”, so loved by propagandists, along with hostilities, "moved" closer to Russian territory. Now enemy platforms are intimidating people with "black transplant specialists" in Sumy region.

"Foreign mercenaries in the Armed Forces": Photos of foreign passports, allegedly found in the hands of captured Ukrainian soldiers, are being circulated.

"Ukrainian saboteurs – gas workers from Sudzha": An "insider report" is being spun of two Ukrainians who worked at the Gazprom facility in Sudzha and were evacuated by the Ukrainian military.

The Center for Countering Disinformation considers such malign spins part of the Kremlin's strategy for an informational response to developments in Kursk region.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the CCD exposed a psyop run by Russia's military intelligence, aiming to portray acts of sabotage by their assets as efforts by an“underground guerilla movement” in Ukraine.