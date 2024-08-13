One Wounded As Russians Attack Nikopol District With Grad Rocket Launchers, Heavy Artillery
8/13/2024 3:13:09 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army attacked the Nikopol district in the Dnipropetrovsk region with Grad multiple rocket launchers and heavy artillery on Tuesday, August 13, wounding a 33-year-old man.
Dnipropetrovsk Region Governor Serhii Lysak said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.
"They hit [the Nikopol district] with Grad MLRS and heavy artillery. Kamikaze drones were used. Enemy troops did not leave the Nikopol district alone throughout the day. They struck the district center, as well as the Marhanets, Pokrovske, Myrove and Chervonohryhorivka communities. A 33-year-old man was injured," Lysak wrote.
According to him, the strikes damaged a transport enterprise and a private company. A fire broke out at the latter, and it has already been extinguished. A private house also caught fire.
In addition, the Russians shelled a community in the Kryvyi Rih district with artillery. Dry grass caught fire due to shelling. The blaze has now been extinguished.
The official also added that in the evening the defenders of the sky shot down a Russian UAV over the region.
