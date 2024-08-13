Zelensky: Ukrainian Forces Control 74 Settlements In Kursk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Seventy-four settlements in Russia's Kursk region are under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr said this in a post on following his conversation with Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Oleksandr Syrskyi, Ukrinform reports.

Zelensky said he was constantly in touch with Syrskyi, receiving reports on the frontline situation and Ukraine's operations in the Kursk region.

"Despite the difficult and intense battles, our forces continue to advance in the Kursk region, and our state's 'exchange fund' is growing. Seventy-four communities are under Ukrainian control, where inspections and stabilization measures are being carried out. The development of humanitarian solutions for these territories continues," he said.

Zelensky also thanked Ukrainian warriors for their heroic service.

"Preparations for our next steps continue," he added.