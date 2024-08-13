Zelensky: Hundreds Of Russian Soldiers Have Already Surrendered In Kursk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that hundreds of Russian have already surrendered in the Kursk region and are being treated humanely.

He said this in his nightly address to the nation, Ukrinform reports.

"We are expanding the area of active operations. The Commander-in-Chief reported that our forces control 74 communities in the Kursk region. I thank every soldier, every commander who ensures this. Once again, I thank all our guys who are replenishing the 'exchange fund' – this is very important for our state. Hundreds of Russian servicemen have already surrendered, and all of them are being treated humanely – they did not experience such treatment even in their own Russian army," Zelensky said.

