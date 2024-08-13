Zelensky Discusses Ukraine's Priority Needs With Lithuanian Defense Minister
8/13/2024 3:13:06 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with Lithuanian Minister of National Defense Laurynas Kasčiūnas to discuss the development of the defense industry and Ukraine's priority defense needs.
Zelensky announced this on his facebook page, Ukrinform reports.
During the meeting, the Ukrainian president expressed gratitude to Lithuania for its support for Ukraine since the very first days of Russia's full-scale invasion.
“We hope that they will continue to stand with us until its end and our victory. It is very important for us,” Zelensky posted.
According to the President's Office , the meeting also focused on further assistance from Lithuania, primarily in the areas of air defense, UAVs and other critical equipment.
The parties paid special attention to joint steps to develop Ukraine's defense industry.
In addition, Zelensky noted the importance of the security cooperation agreement signed between Ukraine and Lithuania. He also thanked Lithuania for its effective support of Ukraine's European and Euro-Atlantic integration.
As Ukrinform reported, Lithuania recently announced a new package of military assistance for Ukraine, which will include, among other things, short-range air defense systems.
