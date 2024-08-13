(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive refinish coatings size is estimated to grow by USD 2.20 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost

The global automotive refinish coatings market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing adoption of UV-curable coatings. These coatings offer high performance, adhesion, and film flexibility. Vendors, such as BASF and Akzo Nobel, are investing in research and development to create UV-curable coatings with enhanced scratch and mar resistance. For instance, BASF provides multi-functional polyol intermediates for manufacturing UV-curable acrylic monomers and oligomers. These coatings provide environmental compatibility, high performance, and processing efficiency. Similarly, Akzo Nobel offers a UV-curable clearcoat for automotive refinish coatings, delivering superior application, appearance, and protection characteristics. Strict regulations, such as those from the EPA and the Ministry of Environmental Protection of China, are driving the demand for eco-friendly coating products. UV-curable and water-borne coatings made from natural and sustainable ingredients are gaining popularity due to their versatility, durability, and weather resistance. This trend is expected to fuel growth opportunities in the automotive refinish coatings market during the forecast period.



The Automotive Refinish Coatings market is thriving due to the increasing demand for vehicle repair and restoration. Corrosion and UV radiation protection are key trends, ensuring longevity and durability against environmental factors. Road accidents and collisions drive the need for high-quality coatings to restore unique aesthetics and personalized vehicles. Water-based and low VOC coatings cater to eco-friendly concerns. Color matching systems and advanced application techniques, including spectrophotometers, are essential for precise results. Vehicle age, wear and tear, and paint fading necessitate refurbishing older vehicles with specialty coatings. Robotic painting systems streamline production for cars, trucks, and commercial vehicles. Chipping and surface damage require quick, effective repairs. Regular maintenance and vehicle owner preferences for advanced coatings and customization continue to fuel market growth.



Market

Challenges



The automotive refinish coatings market faces significant challenges due to shifting consumption patterns, technological advancements, and the introduction of new products. Manufacturers respond by offering efficient coating processes that reduce coating consumption. Minimizing wastage through advanced spray guns and recycling coatings are strategies to address these challenges. Product differentiation, innovation, and performance are key focus areas for vendors. The rise of hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) and their low maintenance requirements restrain market growth. HEVs, which are energy-efficient and environmentally friendly, reduce the demand for conventional fuels and decrease air pollution. However, the increasing popularity of HEVs may create a supply-demand imbalance, potentially hindering market expansion during the forecast period. The Automotive Refinish Coatings market faces several challenges. Wear and tear, paint fading, and surface damage from environmental factors such as sunlight, rain, snow, and road debris, impact vehicle appearance and protection. Newer vehicles and personalized vehicles demand unique aesthetics, driving the need for advanced application techniques and color matching systems. Spectrophotometers ensure accurate color matching. Vehicle customization and refurbishing older vehicles are trends, requiring eco-friendly coatings and nanotechnology. Automotive sales depend on vehicle aesthetics and protection, driving the demand for specialty coatings. Robotic painting systems increase efficiency, while chipping and surface damage necessitate regular maintenance. Environmental concerns include reduced emissions, air quality, and hazardous air pollutants. Polyurethane, alkyd, acrylic, primer, activator, solvent borne, water borne, and UV cured coatings cater to various needs. Cars, trucks, and commercial vehicles all require refinish coatings.

Research Analysis

The Automotive Refinish Coatings market caters to the needs of vehicle repair and restoration, focusing on corrosion protection and UV radiation protection for improved durability and longevity. With the increasing number of road accidents and vehicle collisions, the demand for high-quality refinish coatings is on the rise. These coatings are essential for restoring the aesthetics of cars, trucks, and commercial vehicles after surface damage. Water-based and low VOC coatings are gaining popularity due to their eco-friendly nature and ease of application. Color matching is a critical factor in the refinish coatings market, ensuring a perfect match to the original vehicle color. Vehicle age, filler, basecoat, and advanced application techniques also play a significant role in the choice of refinish coatings. Specialty coatings, such as those with nanotechnology, offer enhanced protection against environmental factors and chipping. Regular maintenance and the needs of vehicle owners further drive the demand for these coatings.

Market Research Overview

The Automotive Refinish Coatings market caters to the needs of vehicle repair and restoration, focusing on corrosion protection and UV radiation protection for improved durability and longevity. These coatings play a crucial role in vehicle collisions and road accidents, ensuring color matching and personalized aesthetics for cars, trucks, and commercial vehicles. Newer vehicles and personalized vehicles with unique aesthetics also benefit from advanced application techniques, including water-based and low VOC coatings. Vehicle age and wear and tear lead to paint fading, chipping, and surface damage. Refurbishing older vehicles is another significant application area for automotive refinish coatings. Eco-friendly coatings, nanotechnology, and advanced robotic painting systems are driving innovation in the market. Environmental factors, such as sunlight, rain, snow, and road debris, also impact the demand for automotive refinish coatings, which offer vehicle protection, reduced emissions, and improved air quality. The market includes various types of coatings, such as primer, basecoat, topcoat, filler, and specialty coatings, made from materials like polyurethane, alkyd, acrylic, and solvent borne, water borne, and UV cured. Color matching systems, spectrophotometers, and vehicle customization are essential tools for the automotive refinish coatings industry.

