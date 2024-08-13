(MENAFN- PR Newswire) A Three-Year Revenue Growth of 32,192 Percent

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, revealed that ABA Centers ranks No. 5 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Founded in December 2020 and being less than four years old, ABA Centers catapulted past the competition with an outstanding revenue growth of 32,192 percent in the three-year period assessed for this list.

The debut ranking of ABA Centers at No. 5 is remarkable in the healthcare industry, mostly because of the company's de novo growth strategy. Though all of the companies on the list have experienced impressive growth, most of the highest rank companies also completed acquisitions, which greatly contributed to their growth numbers. ABA Centers ranked No. 5 with a purely de novo growth strategy, building new clinics without the external acceleration of acquisitions. ABA Centers has also been able to perform at this level without any private equity investment nor any substantial debt financing. The company earned its No. 5 rank by building the right team and deploying a strategy that places clients first within a culture that obsesses about scaling its best-in-class operations to change more lives.

A vertically integrated behavioral healthcare organization that provides diagnostic services and applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy to children with autism, ABA Centers continues to rapidly expand its geographic footprint since its founding, currently providing world-class, evidence-backed autism care in 29 service markets throughout 10 states plus the District of Columbia. The company plans to open around 30 new autism care clinics throughout 2024 alone.

To support this rapid growth, ABA Centers has curated a powerhouse of subject matter experts that traverse both its corporate and clinical operations. By focusing on talent acquisition and retention, as well as instilling a culture of data-driven business decisions within a process-rich environment, the company has soared from just one employee at the time of its founding in 2020 to finishing 2023 with more than 1,500 employees spanning two countries.

"This achievement highlights the hard work, innovation, and dedication of our entire team, as well as the profound impact we're making in the autism community," remarks Christopher Barnett, Founder of ABA Centers. "Our growth is more than just a business success – it's a reflection of our mission to transform lives through compassionate care and future-focused solutions. We remain committed to expanding our reach and making lifechanging differences for individuals and families affected by autism."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, Editor-in-Chief of Inc. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller."

The Inc. 5000 provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent as of December 31, 2023.

The complete results of the Inc. 5000 can be found at .

About ABA Centers

ABA Centers provides applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy services to children with autism spectrum disorder through a play-based approach rooted in positive reinforcement. The company was designed to disrupt the autism care industry by demolishing wait times traditionally experienced by those in search of a diagnosis or treatment. Its strategically designed behavioral care centers offer the greatest opportunity for growth to young clients and their families. In-home and in-school therapy services are also available to deliver the most impactful continuum of care and to best meet each client's specific needs. In 2023, ABA Centers was named as a winner on Inc. Magazine's Best in Business list for two different categories: "Health Services" and "On the Rise: 0-4 Years in Business" and in 2024 the company secured the No. 1 spot on the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Southeast list, leading to the company achieving the No. 5 ranking on the 2024 Inc. 5000. More information can be found at .

