Taj Mahal, New Delhi Announces Independence Day Special Celebrations For Guests And Visitors

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Destination inspired sand art rangoli created beautifully by local artisans, a tricolour cycle promoting health, heritage and harmony, in line with our Paathya initiatives, a freedom installation depicted by tricolour kites (onwards and upwards – Viksit Bharat), and specially curated menus & spa rituals, are some key highlights of India's 78th Independence Day special celebrations at Taj Mahal, New Delhi.



In our continued endeavor towards diversity, equity and inclusion we are privileged to present the National Anthem in the Indian Sign Language – a meaningful and learning experience for us. Here, we joined hands with our specially-abled colleagues, ISL experts & an NGO, and our teams from Taj Mahal, New Delhi, Ambassador, New Delhi – IHCL SeleQtions, The Connaught, New Delhi – IHCL SeleQtions and Soulinaire. (Link for the video: National Anthem in the Indian Sign Language)



In the run-up to the Independence Day celebrations, the enthusiastic team at Taj Mahal, New Delhi is participating in the following initiatives:

1)EkPedMaaKeNaam – a sapling plantation drive within the Hotel premises, and in key locations outside the Hotel – in our endeavor to make positive impact on our surroundings and the environment

2)Delhi By Cycle – explore the charms of our Capital in destination tours curated by Delhi ByCyle. Our teams undertook cycling in the city promoting wheels of wellness, reducing carbon footprint and reinforcing change in the spirit of Paathya

3)On 15th August – flag unfurling at the beautiful Terrace Gardens, joined by our patrons & guests, and witnessing special performances by Lepra India Trust, and engaging & sustainable activities by local artisans and NGOs.





About Taj Mahal, New Delhi:



Taj Mahal, New Delhi, one of the most distinguished addresses in the national capital, is a tribute to timeless hospitality and legendary service. Central to the Hotel\'s prominence is its grandeur, grace, and charm, blended effortlessly with contemporary comforts and amenities. The hotel complements the broad boulevards and leafy splendour of Delhi's chief architect, Edwin Lutyens. With its proximity to the seat of government, cultural centers and iconic heritage wonders, Taj Mahal, New Delhi is one of the most preferred locations among patrons.



Company :-Adfactors PR

User :- Ritika Garkoti

Email :...