Israeli Occupation Forces Kill 115 Palestinian Infants In Gaza Since Start Of War

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Aug 13 (KUNA) -- At least 115 Palestinian babies have been killed by Israeli forces since the start of the aggression on the besieged Gaza Strip, authorities in Gaza said on Tuesday.

Those babies lived for a few hours before they were killed by Israeli occupation bombing on the Strip, it added in a news statement.

This came after the martyrdom of newborn twins who were born on August 9 and killed today - along with their mother - by an Israeli in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza.

Israeli occupation committed two massacres over the past 24 hours against families in the Strip whose hospitals received 32 martyrs and 88 injured others.

Since the start of Israeli occupation aggression on Gaza on October 7, the number of those martyred hit 39,929 with 92,240 injuries. (end)

wab











MENAFN13082024000071011013ID1108550610