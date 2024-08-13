Consul General Of Trkiye And Commercial Attaches Visit Union Coop

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE:

Union Coop hosted the Consul General of Trkiye and Commercial Attaches at the Union Coop Headquarters, Al Warqa City Mall, Dubai.

The guests include the Onur Saylan Consul General of Trkiye, Muhammed Emin ERKAL a Commercial Attache, and Ersoy ERBAY a Commercial Attaches, who were received by Union Coop's CEO, Mr. Mohamed Al Hashemi, and Chief Commercial Officer, Mr. Niels Groen.

This visit signifies a commitment to strengthening the bilateral relations and exploring potential collaborations between Union Coop and Trkiye, moreover, an opportunity to discuss future business initiatives and foster mutual understanding and cooperation.

In turn, the visiting delegation extended their gratitude to Union Coop, symbolizing its various sections, departments, and employees, for the warm welcome. They commended the services provided by the cooperative to consumers and praised the practices followed in the field of retail and the accompanying services that adhere to global standards.

The delegation emphasized the significance of the meeting and the offered opportunity to explore the mechanisms of product display, in line with shopper appeal. They highlighted the substantial efforts of the cooperative's management in retail trade development, and their endeavor to establish commercial relationships and trade exchanges with it.



