Inventhelp Inventor Develops Combination Broom And Vacuum For Cleaning Floors (FJK-423)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to sweep and vacuum dirt at the same time," said an inventor, from Jupiter, Fla., "so I invented the SWEEPING BEAUTY. My design saves time and effort when cleaning floors."

The invention provides an improved tool for cleaning floors. In doing so, it would effectively remove dust and debris. As a result, it saves time and effort, and it prevents dust and dirt from flying up into the air, onto furniture, etc. The invention features a two-in-one design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households.

The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-FJK-423, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .



SOURCE InventHelp