FLOCK OF DUCKS FLYING PRO FLAG FOOTBALL TO THE WEST COAST

New San Diego Lightning Owner Akili Smith

New Oregon Mambas Owner De'Anthony Thomas, Sports Illustrated, September 24, 2012

New Denver Stallions Owner Reuben Droughns

The Global Flag League (GFFL) is thrilled to announce the addition of 4 new franchises to its groundbreaking professional league for both men's and women's flag football teams. Owned in partnership by current and former players and their passionate fans in or near NFL cities, the GFFL aims to bring the excitement of professional football to a broader audience while promoting gender equality in sports.Joining the league are the Las Vegas Bandits, owned by Patrick Johnson; the San Diego Lightning, owned by Akili Smith; the Oregon Mombas, owned by De'Anthony Thomas; and the Denver Stallions, owned by Reuben Droughns . These four teams will be part of the GFFL's inaugural season, set to kick off in Spring 2025. All four owners played collegiate football for the Ducks at the University of Oregon.Patrick Johnson, a Super Bowl champion with the Baltimore Ravens, brings a wealth of football knowledge and experience to the league. A two-sport athlete at the University of Oregon, Johnson excelled in both football and track, winning numerous awards and championships during his collegiate athletic career.Akili Smith, a former NFL quarterback, was the number three overall draft pick in the 1999 NFL draft and played for the Cincinnati Bengals, Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other teams. After retiring from football, Smith was the quarterbacks coach for Grossmont College and played for "God's House," a flag football team.De'Anthony Thomas, a former wide receiver and return specialist for the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens, also played college football at Oregon. He was a Pop Warner Football star and played for the Crenshaw Bears in Snoop Dogg's Snoop Youth Football League where he earned the nickname"Black Momba".Reuben Droughns, a former NFL running back, played for the Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins, Denver Broncos, and earned a Super Bowl ring with the New York Giants. Born in Chicago, he moved from the Midwest to Orange County, California where he attended Anaheim High School (Anaheim, California) and was a standout athlete in both football and wrestling before playing collegiate football at the University of Oregon.The GFFL is proud to offer individuals the opportunity to own a part of a team by purchasing shares of that team's stock. The first stock issuance is slated for September 2024.

