Exclusive Furniture Announces August Long Community Give Back Campaign: Mattress Giveaway And Back-To-School Event

- Sam Zavary, President and CEO of Exclusive FurnitureHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Exclusive Furniture , a locally owned Houston furniture store for 26 years, has grown to eight locations, with more on the way, is excited to announce a series of impactful community events this August, designed to support children and families in need as they prepare for the upcoming school year. As a family-run business spanning two generations, Exclusive Furniture is dedicated to enhancing the lives of our community members through various outreach programs and initiatives. We believe that every child deserves a comfortable bed and a healthy start to this academic school year. The events include a Mattress Giveaway, in collaboration with BEDGEAR, Kingdom, Serta/Simmons, Casper, and Dream for All, and a Back-to-School event featuring a backpack distribution and health services in partnership with Texas Children's Health Plan.The Mattress Giveaway will take place on August 24th from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Exclusive Furniture's 59 South Location, where 250 twin and full mattresses will be distributed, with a limit of two mattresses per family. In addition to mattresses, pillows and bed frames will also be provided based on need. This initiative is part of Exclusive Furniture's commitment to ensuring that every child has access to the bedding essentials necessary for a healthy and comfortable start to the school year.Sam Zavary, President and CEO of Exclusive Furniture, emphasized the importance of these events, saying, "Our back-to-school events are designed to provide essential resources to families and help children start the school year on the right foot. We are thrilled to partner with local organizations to offer medical check-ups, fun activities, and valuable community support."The Back-to-School event will be held on August 17th from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the Exclusive Furniture Webster location and will include a day filled with activities, including the distribution of 350 backpacks filled with school supplies. Texas Children's Health Plan will offer medical check-ups, including glucose testing, dental health screenings, and vision tests, ensuring that children are ready for the new school year both academically and physically. The event will also feature a variety of entertainment and activities, from interactive games and mini train rides to face painting and live music.Fawad Zavary, VP Operations of Exclusive Furniture, added, "We believe in the power of community and the importance of giving back. This event is a fantastic opportunity to bring families together, provide necessary resources, and ensure children are ready for the upcoming school year. A quality mattress is crucial for a child's well-being, affecting their physical health, emotional stability, and academic performance. At Exclusive Furniture, we are dedicated to providing every child with the foundation for a good night's sleep, knowing it's a vital step towards a brighter future."Exclusive Furniture and its partners-BEDGEAR, Kingdom, Serta/Simmons, Casper, and Dream for All-are committed to making a significant difference in the lives of children and families throughout the Houston area. This August, they are united in their mission to provide essential health care and home bedding resources, ensuring every child has the tools needed for success in the upcoming academic year.We invite you to be part of this meaningful journey. Your support can make a significant difference in the lives of many children. Whether you can donate, volunteer, or simply spread the word, your involvement is invaluable. Together, let's make a difference, one child at a time.For more information, visit: ( ).About Exclusive Furniture:Exclusive Furniture is dedicated to enhancing the lives of our community members through various outreach programs and initiatives. We believe that every child deserves a comfortable bed and a healthy start to this academic school year.About Kingdom, Serta/Simmons, Casper, Dream for All, and BEDGEAR:These partners are committed to providing quality sleep products and community support, aligning with Exclusive Furniture's mission to enhance the well-being of families and children through essential resources and charitable initiatives.Contact Information:- **Exclusive Furniture:** Carolina Chavez, VP Marketing, ...- **Public Relations:** Bianca Bucaram, The Bucaram PR Group, ..., 713-898-6552.

