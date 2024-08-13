Denis Shkutko Offers A Closer Look At Susen Agriculture

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FOSHAN CITY, GUANGDONG PROVINCE, CHINA, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Denis Shkutko knows both the pleasures and challenges of running an agribusiness. As owner and operator of Susen Agriculture, a fruit and vegetable producer, and distributor, Shkutko wears many different hats on any given day.A closer look at Susen Agriculture's success clearly demonstrates his ability to compile the right management team, including professionals with experience in foreign markets, logistics, and agriculture.The benefit of product diversificationOffering a wider range of fruits and vegetables has many benefits besides supplying a wider customer base. Shkutko has mastered a cropping system of multiple fruits grown at different peak harvesting seasons. The choice of mangoes, pineapples, watermelons, cabbage, celery, asparagus, and other fruits and vegetables is specifically designed to maintain and improve soil health through crop rotation.Susen Agriculture teams are constantly analyzing data to explore how crop diversification can conserve natural resources and promote biodiversity practices, benefiting both wildlife and the environment.A coop-based farming modelDenis Shkutko has chosen a farming management model that features a cooperative-based business framework designed to offer independent farmers a higher rate of return while also lowering capital costs and reducing risks for all stakeholders. This same farming, harvesting, and distribution model opens the door to sharing the best farming and business management practices for the benefit of all involved.While cooperative farming arrangements differ within each agribusiness contract, Susen Agriculture's mango-based operations in Yunnan province have been able to set aside over 200,000 hectares of farmland and deliver over 20,000 tons of output each year, making the company a major supplier of mangoes worldwide.Leveraging agricultural technologyIt is imperative not only to cut costs to stay competitive but also to maintain the quality and freshness of fruit and vegetables. With today's health-conscious consumers, the quality and freshness of fruit and vegetables matter most. Shkutko decided from the beginning to be a comprehensive agribusiness, and he accomplished this by using the latest agricultural technology. The company employs the latest in post-harvesting technologies, including MA bags and air-cooling technology that keeps produce fresher for longer.Greater efficiencies during the harvesting, processing, storage, packaging, and export of agriculture not only have a positive impact on the environment, but these same procedures can offer a safer work environment and lower prices for the consumer.Susen Agriculture adheres to its corporate principle of“Quality First and Good Faith Oriented” operations. While Denis Shkutko puts a lot of energy into expanding the company's domestic and international reach, he still makes sure they don't lose sight of their customers at home and abroad, who expect top-quality produce, superb packaging, and reasonable prices.

Denis Shkutko

Foshan Susen Agricultural Products Co.

+86 18924851181

...