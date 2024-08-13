Three Jobs Away From Fulfilling 1 Lakh Job Promise: Assam CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Aug 14 (IANS) Assam Chief Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday announced that the BJP-led in the state is just three jobs away from fulfilling its poll promise of giving 1 lakh government jobs to unemployed youth.

He also said that the transfer posting of state government employees will be done through a specific app in the coming days.

"We are just three jobs away from giving 1 lakh government jobs to youths of Assam. I made this promise in the run-up of the last assembly election three years ago, and we are delighted that we are on the verge of completing our poll promise," the Chief Minister told reporters here.

He mentioned that the state government is set to give more jobs in August and September and the poll promise will be fulfilled very soon.

Sarma also claimed that the state government is now aiming to give 1.5 lakh government jobs.

"After fulfilling the 1 lakh job poll promise, we shall move forward with providing 1.5 lakh government jobs. It will begin in September," he added.

The Chief Minister also said that the transfer postings of employees will now be controlled through an application and departments will stop using physical files for this purpose.

He said: "Beginning October 2, all transfer posting applications will be governed through an online portal and government employees will be able to use an application for this purpose. They will apply for mutual transfer posting through the app and the whole process will be completed on the online portal. We shall provide a lot of flexibility in the transfer policy."

Sarma said that this will end the "culture of maintaining bias" by a section of influential persons including the political leaders in the transfer posting of state government employees.

"Nobody will chase any MLA or minister for getting a transfer posting in Assam in the coming days," he added.