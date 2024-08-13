Amy Green & Gary Green Of The Green Vision Foundation To Host Star-Studded Footprint Of Life Gala

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Performances by Ludacris, Kate Simko, London and Abe Lichy to Benefit Conservation initiatives including GreenVision, Tusk, and Planetary Guardians

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Amy Green and Gary Green are set to host the second Footprint of Life Gala at their residence in Bridgehampton on Thursday August 15th, 2024. The family-run The Green Vision Foundation has curated a star-studded night to bring together like-minded organizations to collectively support and bring much-needed awareness of the environmental challenges facing our World.The environmental-themed“50 Shades of Blue” soiree is set to benefit the charity partners' work to preserve and protect the environment and our natural world, promote community upliftment, and support conservation and education programs. This event is intended to build on the inaugural Footprint of Life Gala and pave the way for many more events to come that will center around the critical issues facing communities throughout the world.At the gala, guests will experience a performance by three-time Grammy award winner and Screen Actors Guild award recipient, Ludacris. In addition, guests can expect to enjoy musical performances from the London Electronic Orchestra as well as enjoy curated food and drink options with distinguished Chef Ronica Copes presenting an exquisite selection of bite-size delights to the VIP table. In addition, there will also be an exclusive live auction.The gala also celebrates the next generation of climate activists and welcomes Xiye Bastida. Bastida is the co-founder of the Re-Earth Initiative and was recognized as a 2023 TIME100 Next winner.Some of the gala's other notable attendees are expected to include Audrey Freeman, Abe and Erin Lichy, Ramona Singer, Daryl Strawberry, Cristina Cuomo, Jackie Siegel, Consuelo Vanderbilt, Steve Madden, David Yarrow, Julia Haart, Erica pelosini, David Corso and more.Affectionately referred by Amy as her“Camelot for the Planet,” this initiative promises a remarkable journey. Join the Footprint of Life Gala for an evening of inspiration, bringing together esteemed speakers to unite their efforts and elevate the cause for the betterment of the universe.“Sustainability, conservation, education, and love of animals have always been close to my heart,” states Amy.“I have been promoting these causes throughout my life and am honored to take this a step further by creating The Footprint of Life Gala. This has been a dream of mine for a long time, and I know together we can spread a word of love, kindness and commitment to create significant change.”This isn't just another gala. Education on key conservation efforts which protect wildlife and rainforests by empowering indigenous peoples across the world will be a key focus during the Gala as well as recognition on the critical need for action to combat the illegal wildlife trade, anti- poaching efforts to protect endangered species, and preserve the planet's biodiversity and dwindling natural resources. This has been a dream of mine for a long time, and I know together we can spread a word of love, kindness and commitment to create significant change.”The philanthropic causes that will benefit include an array of well-recognized global organizations. Tusk for more than three decades has produced innovative conservation action in Africa. Under the Royal Patronage of HRH Prince William, The Prince of Wales, the charity has raised over $130 million for conservation and community livelihoods programs.The Planetary Guardians is an independent collective elevating the science to make the Planetary Boundaries a measurement and operating framework for the world to urgently restore a healthy partnership with the planet. The Guardians' vision is“A bright future where people and the planet flourish”The Planetary Guardians will help shine a spotlight on the state of the planet and rally the world around critical solutions to get us back within the safe and just operating space. Sir Richard Branson, best known for founding the Virgin Group, is a core funder and supporter as well as a strategic advisor to the Planetary Guardians.ABOUT: The Green Vision FoundationThe Green Vision is a philanthropic foundation established by Amy and Gary Green, dedicated to uniting individuals globally to empower us to safeguard nature, expand rewilding efforts and elevate communities from the grassroots level. As custodians of our planet, our pledge is to educate our youth, protect species, prevent illegal poaching, and preserve vast wilderness expanses on both land and sea. Our mission is to protect wildlife, combat climate change, and create a sustainable future. The Green Vision is focused on raising funds through the "Footprint of Life" gala which brings together the world's leading climate change-focused organizations.For additional information on the 2024 Footprint of Life Gala please follow this link:

