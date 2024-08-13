KIS (Cubed) Events Agency Launches Leave Her Mark With Pow(Her) Hour

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Event agency launches businesswomen's organization with a networking happy hour on Sept. 18

- Leave Her Mark and KIS (cubed) Events Founder Nirjary DesaiATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nirjary Desai, KIS (cubed) Events Founder & Chief Experience Officer is excited to announce the launch of Leave Her Mark , a membership organization dedicated to fostering a more inclusive and equitable creative landscape where women and allies from all backgrounds and walks of life can excel.There will be a Pow(Her) Hour for attendees to connect with Desai and fellow professionals on Sept. 18 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at The Social Studio located at 5350 Peachtree Road in Chamblee.Tickets to the event include two drink tickets, hors d'oeuvres, a professional headshot, a chair massage, swag, a Leave Her Mark membership that is valid through Dec. 31 and 20% off attendees' first booking at The Social Studio. A portion of the proceeds of the event goes toward VOW for Girls.Leave Her Mark is devoted to empowering professionals in the creative and entertainment industries through a comprehensive array of programs designed to foster networking, education and community support. The organization's events bring together entrepreneurs from all corners of the industry, creating spaces for meaningful connections, collaborations and mentorship opportunities.“I am incredibly excited for Leave Her Mark to come to fruition with Pow(Her) Hour so founders and creative professionals can collaborate with other like-minded individuals,” said Nirjary Desai, KIS (cubed) Events Founder.“Leave Her Mark will be a space where multicultural businesswomen can collaborate, learn and educate one another.”The goal for Leave Her Mark is to provide a robust platform where women can connect, learn and grow by breaking barriers and achieving their professional goals. From industry mixers and panel discussions to workshops, seminars, diversity and inclusion advocacy and industry resources and templates, Leave Her Mark provides a platform for women looking to sharpen their skills, explore new career paths or stay ahead of industry trends.Desai is regarded as one of the top Southeast Asian event producers, specializing in one-of-a-kind event experiences with serious wow factor for some of the top brands, celebrities and personalities across the U.S. and globally. A fierce champion for women and humans of color, she devotes much of her free time to community building, mentorship and most of all her family.Register for Pow(Her) Hour here . To learn more visit leavehermark/, email ... and visit their Instagram.To learn more about KIS(cubed) Events and Desai, please visit and

Minah Thomas

Rhythm Communications

+1 717-253-6433

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram