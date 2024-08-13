Cryptocurrency Rally Loses Momentum
Market Picture
Over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market has rallied 1.6% to $2.08 trillion, but in the past few hours, there has been a sell-off from a high of $2.15 – roughly the midpoint of the past 30 days' range. Although cryptocurrency prices are higher on average than the previous day, there is a noticeable selling trend on the upside. The sentiment index stands at 31 (fear), up from 25 the previous day.
