Press release Medios AG continues its growth trajectory in the first half of 2024 and records disproportionately high increase in earnings

Revenue increases by 6.3% and EBITDA pre1 by 7.3% in the first half of the year

Cash flow from operating activities increases significantly to €34.0

million

Acquisition of Ceban successfully completed in June 2024 Outlook 2024 confirmed Berlin, August 13, 2024 – Medios AG ("Medios"), a leading provider of Specialty Pharma in Europe, continued to grow in the first half of 2024 and confirms its forecast for the 2024 financial year on this basis. In the period from January to June 2024, revenue increased by 6.3% to €907.3 million (previous year: €853.5 million) compared to the same period in the previous year. EBITDA pre1 increased disproportionately by 7.3%, rising from €29.0 million to €31.1 million. As a result, the EBITDA pre1 margin amounted to 3.4% (previous year: 3.4%). Cash flow from operating activities improved significantly in the first half of 2024 to €34.0 million (previous year: €–75.2 million). Heterogeneous developments in the operating segments The Pharmaceutical Supply segment achieved an increase in sales of 7.3% to €787.9 million in the first half of 2024 (previous year: €734.1 million). The division's EBITDA pre1 increased by 15.0% to €22.9 million (previous year: €19.9 million). In the Patient-Specific Therapies segment, revenue in the first half of 2024 amounted to €107.5 million (previous year: €118.9 million). Around €6.0 million of this decline was attributable to the sale of Kölsche Blister GmbH in June 2023. In addition, there were higher performance-related expenses for the takeover of production volumes and negative effects from regulatory price adjustments in some production areas in Germany. As a result, the division's EBITDA pre1 decreased by 13.1% to €10.9 million (previous year: €12.5 million). In the first half of 2024, Medios acquired Ceban Pharmaceuticals B.V. ("Ceban"). Ceban is the Dutch market leader for pharmaceutical compounding services and is also active in Belgium and Spain. The new International segment comprises the activities of the Ceban Group, which has been included in the scope of consolidation since June 1, 2024. The segment's revenue amounted to €11.6 million and EBITDA pre1 amounted to €2.7 million. Matthias Gaertner, CEO of Medios AG: “The focus in the first half of 2024 was on the successful completion of the Ceban acquisition - one of the most important milestones on our path to transformation into a European Specialty Pharma platform. The consistent implementation of our strategy is also reflected in our half-year figures. We have once again increased not only our sales but also our earnings. Based on this development, we confirm our forecast for the year as a whole and are extremely confident that we will continue on our growth and internationalization path with the support of our new investor Luxempart.“ Medios was informed in June 2024 that Medios founder Manfred Schneider had sold shares corresponding to a total of 14.9% of Medios' share capital to the Luxembourg-based and listed investment company Luxempart S.A. as part of a private placement. Bencis Capital, the former owner of Ceban, is a further new shareholder of Medios AG with a stake of 6.7% of the share capital. In addition, Medios AG was reincluded in the SDAX selection index of Deutsche Börse with effect from July 15, 2024. The Supervisory Board of Medios AG has prematurely extended the Management Board contracts of Mi-Young Miehler, Christoph Prußeit, and of CEO Matthias Gaertner. Constantijn van Rietschoten was appointed to the company's Executive Board as Chief International Market with effect from May 1, 2024, to manage the international business. Positive outlook Medios confirms the forecast for the 2024 financial year first announced on March 18, 2024, according to which the company expects revenue of €1.9

billion to €2.1 billion and EBITDA pre1 of €82 million to €91 million. The EBITDA pre1 forecast is burdened by the Ceban transfer of control on June 1, 2024, which is one month later than originally planned, and regulatory price adjustments in Germany; EBITDA pre1 growth will therefore be at least 35% (YoY) with a significantly higher EBITDA pre1 margin of approx. 4.3%.



Key figures (IFRS)

































in € million

H1 2024

H1 2023

∆ in %

Revenue

907.3

853.5

6.3



Pharmaceutical Supply

787.9

734.1

7.3



Patient-Specific Therapies

107.5

119.0

–9.6



International

11.6

n/a

n/a



Services

0.2

0.4

–45.6

EBITDA pre 1

31.1

29.0

7.3



Pharmaceutical Supply

22.9

19.9

15.0



Patient-Specific Therapies

10.9

12.5

–13.1



International

2.7

n/a

n/a



Services

–5.3

–3.4

55.8

Cash flow from operating activities

34.0

–75.2

n/a





































Important dates for Medios AG in the 2024 financial year: August 14

September 25 Ordinary Annual General Meeting 2024 (AGM)

Berenberg and Goldman Sachs 13th German Corporate Conference –

Munich November 12 Quarterly Statement as of 30 September 2024 December 03 Berenberg European Conference 2024 –

Pennyhill Park, Surrey, UK

Medios AG's half-year financial report as of June 30, 2024, is available for download on the Investor Relations website. 1 EBITDA is defined as consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. EBITDA pre is adjusted for special charges for stock options and expenses for M&A activities as well as for performance-related payments for the acquisition of compounding volumes and, from 2024, for expenses for the introduction of an ERP system. ------------------- About Medios AG Medios AG is the leading provider of Specialty Pharma Solutions in Germany. As a competence partner and expert, Medios covers all relevant aspects of the supply chain in this field: from pharmaceutical supply to the manufacture of patient-specific therapies including blistering. The focus is on optimal patient care via specialized pharmacies. Medios AG is Germany's first listed specialty pharmaceutical company. The shares are listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) and are included in the SDAX selection index.

