Eckert & Ziegler becomes European contract manufacturer for Telix's innovative Phase III ProstACT GLOBAL study

EQS-News: Eckert & Ziegler SE / Key word(s): Contract/Alliance

Eckert & Ziegler becomes European contract for Telix's innovative Phase III ProstACT GLOBAL study

13.08.2024 / 09:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin, August 13, 2024 - Eckert & Ziegler and Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (Telix) today announced the signing of a significant multi-year agreement under which Eckert & Ziegler will serve as the European contract organization (CMO) for Telix's ProstACT GLOBAL Phase III study. The contract covers the supply of the entire European patient base from the state-of-the-art facility in Berlin. In addition, Eckert & Ziegler will also be a provider of the crucial starting material in the form of their high-purity, non-carrier added GMP-grade Lutetium-177 (Lu-177). Telix's ProstACT GLOBAL study is investigating the benefits and risks of Lutetium (Lu 177) rosopatamab tetraxetan, a radio-labeled antibody drug conjugate (rADC), in adult males with prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) positive prostate cancer in combination with standard of care. "We are happy to further expand our long-standing and successful collaboration with Telix," said Dr. Harald Hasselmann, CEO of Eckert & Ziegler SE. "This contract underlines not only the importance of our leading-edge facility in Berlin, but also our role as an integral service provider in the continuously growing radiopharmaceutical market." Darren Patti, Group Chief Operating Officer of Telix, added: "The decision to work with Eckert & Ziegler is based on their outstanding expertise and the quality of their facilities. We are convinced that this continued strategic partnership will contribute significantly to the success of our ProstACT GLOBAL study." The collaboration marks an important step in both companies' ongoing efforts to advance innovative solutions in the field of radiopharmaceuticals. Eckert & Ziegler operates several CMO sites worldwide and offers a range of other services along the entire value chain. About Eckert & Ziegler

Eckert & Ziegler SE, with more than 1,000 employees, is a leading specialist in isotope-related components for nuclear medicine and radiation therapy. The company offers a broad range of services and products for the radiopharmaceutical industry, from early development work to contract manufacturing and distribution. Eckert & Ziegler shares (ISIN DE0005659700) are listed in the TecDAX index of Deutsche Börse.

Contributing to saving lives. Contact

Eckert & Ziegler SE

Robert-Rössle-Str. 10, 13125 Berlin, Germany

Jan Schöpflin, Marketing / Karolin Riehle, Investor Relations

... / ...

Tel.: +49 (0) 30 / 94 10 84-138;

13.08.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Eckert & Ziegler SE Robert-Rössle-Str.10 13125 Berlin Germany Phone: +49 30 941084-138 Fax: +49 30 941084-0 Internet: ISIN: DE0005659700 WKN: 565970 Indices: SDAX, TecDax, Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1966007



End of News EQS News Service