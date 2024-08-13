Original-Research: Netfonds AG (Von Nuways AG)

Original-Research: Netfonds AG - from NuWays AG

13.08.2024 / 09:02 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute advice or an invitation to conclude certain transactions.

Classification of NuWays AG to Netfonds AG Company Name: Netfonds AG ISIN: DE000A1MME74

Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: BUY from: 13.08.2024 Target price: EUR 74.00 Last rating change: Analyst: Frederik Jarchow

AuA and AuM hit new all-time high



Topic: With 26.2bn assets under administration (AuA) and € 3.3bn assets under management (AuM), Netfonds reached new record levels being well above our estimates detail:



Steep growth trajectory to continue . With an absolute growth of € 2.6bn in AuA YTD (+10%; 15% yoy) to € 26.2bn in Q2, Netfonds is well above our estimates of € 25.7bn and should easily reach our estimates for FY24 of € 27bn. Even better, the high margin AuM increased to € 3.3bn end of Q2 (20% YTD; 18% yoy), in line with our estimates for Q2 of € 3.2bn and on track for the anticipated € 4.0bn in FY24.



Strong H1 figures ahead: After the record Q1 figures with AuA of € 25.1bn and gross sales of € 56m Netfonds hit new all-time highs in Q2 and should also have continued its sales growth additionally fueled by 1) value accretive smaller transactions (i.e. MFK and Comfort Finance) for very reasonable prices (eNuW: 4-8x EBITDA) for its advisor network VB-Select, 2) the initiation of an own money market fund with already above € 75m end of Q2 and 3) the acquisition of an umbrella in Luxembourg. We conservatively expect € 56m in gross sales (20% yoy), € 10.5m in net sales (10% qoq, 9% yoy) and € 1.6m in EBITDA (78% qoq; 10% yoy). Q2 figures should come out end of August.



Consolidation of the insurance brokerage market in full swing . Apart from the strong operating performance, the Groups proprietary, 360° finfire platform is seen to fuel the market consolidation especially in the insurance broker market that is, in contrary to the investment adviser market, still highly fragmented. Thanks to finfire, the selling and managing of insurance products is much easier, unlocking enormous cross-selling potentials, as the already onboarded investment adviser can additionally offer a wide range of insurance products to its customers. finfire hence remains the company ́s key mid- to long-term growth and scalability driver. The expected strong organic growth momentum is seen to be accompanied by further value-accretive M&A deals that should come at very reasonable prices.



Overall, we see Netfonds well on track to reach its mid-term target of € 59m net sales (vs eNuW: € 59m) and € 23m EBITDA (vs eNuW: € 20m) by FY26.



BUY with an unchanged PT of € 74.00 , based on DCF.

You can download the research here:

For additional information visit our website:

Contact for questions:

NuWays AG - Equity Research

Web:

Email: ...

LinkedIn:

Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany

++++++++++

Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.

++++++++++

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

