EQS-News: USU Software AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

USU Equips TU Braunschweig with Software Asset Management Solution

13.08.2024 / 09:10 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Moeglingen, August 13, 2024. USU has won a project tendered by the Technical University of Braunschweig to implement a central Software Asset Management (SAM) solution. The system will be operated as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) in USU's own data center in Aachen. The medium-term goal of TU Braunschweig is to establish a holistic IT Asset Management system for transparent control of all IT assets throughout their entire lifecycle. As a first step, USU License Management is to ensure a constantly updated central view of the software assets purchased and used by all faculties at TU Braunschweig. In addition to audit and compliance security in this area, the responsible parties also expect significant cost savings through the consolidation of license data –

especially with major software vendors such as Microsoft. The decision in favor of USU was influenced not only by the functional depth of the SAM software but also by the solution's strong discovery capabilities, USU's consulting expertise, and the successful implementation of similar projects. Additionally, the established USU portfolio offers the option to integrate further IT management modules in the future. "Universities and colleges are also facing major challenges due to the increasingly complex contractual conditions for software. We are therefore pleased to actively support TU Braunschweig," said Achim Rudolph, Senior Vice President and Managing Director of USU. This press release is available at

About USU Software AG As a leading provider of software and service solutions for IT and customer-service management, USU enables companies to manage the requirements of today's digital world. Global organizations use our solutions to cut costs, become more agile, and reduce risks – with smarter services, simpler workflows, and better collaboration. With more than 45 years of experience and locations worldwide, the USU team brings customers into the future. In addition to USU GmbH, which was founded in 1977, the subsidiaries USU USU Solutions Inc., USU SAS and USU GK also belong to USU Software AG. Further information:

Contact USU Software AG

Corporate Communications

Dr. Thomas Gerick

Phone: +49 (0) 71 41 48 67 440

E-mail:

...



13.08.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: USU Software AG Spitalhof 1 71696 Möglingen Germany Phone: +49 (0)7141 4867-0 Fax: +49 (0)7141 4867-200 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A0BVU28 WKN: A0BVU2 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg EQS News ID: 1966395



End of News EQS News Service