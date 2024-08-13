Experts Focus On Having Entrepreneurial Skills For Any Career At 6Th Satluj Career Fest 2024

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Panchkula, Haryana, India Experts today stressed that having entrepreneurial skills in any career is the key to success in life. They were speaking at the 6th Satluj Career Fest, here at the Satluj Public School in Sector 4 today.



The event was held in both virtual and offline mode. The participants got an opportunity to discover opportunities with over 300+ top universities from around the globe, including the USA, Canada, Europe, UK, Australia, New Zealand, and India. The fest was for students of grades 9th to 12th, which included panel discussions by thought leaders from top industries and the education space, besides counselling sessions. Over 10,000 students took part in hybrid mode from different schools across India, including the tricity.



Reekrit Serai, Managing Director, Satluj Group of Schools while welcoming the students and the speakers said career fest was a good opportunity for young minds and was aimed to shape the future of students from different parts of the country. He also stressed on the fact that the majority of jobs will now require skills. He said that career choice is a journey of exploration, learning and self-discovery. "Over 10,000 students and 500 schools took part last year virtually, and this year we are sure to surpass this number, making it one of India's largest career fests for school students," he added.



The inaugural session took off with a talk by Special Guest Dr. Joseph Emmanuel, CEO and Secretary of CISCE and former Director (Academics), CBSE , who said it was important to guide the young minds about their careers. He added the better you are equipped with technology, the better you can meet the challenges. The best time to guide children is at the age of 15, and since teachers know their students well, they should guide them for choosing their careers. He emphasized the importance of having entrepreneurial skills and expressed gratitude to Satluj Public School for organizing the career fest.



Special Guest Dr. Biswajit Saha, Director (Skills & Training), Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) , mentioned that times have changed, making career decisions increasingly challenging for both parents and their children. He emphasized the crucial role of a career counsellor in identifying a child's strengths. Saha also highlighted the importance of thoroughly verifying whether universities meet all necessary criteria when making a choice. Additionally, he stressed the significance of allowing children the freedom to select their preferred career paths.



Special Guest Dr. Parmod Kumar, State Programme Officer with the Department of School Education, Government of Haryana , emphasized the importance of considering future opportunities in fields such as Artificial Intelligence, Virtual Reality, and 3D Printing when making career decisions. "It's crucial to anticipate developments over the next decade before choosing a career path," he noted. Dr. Kumar identified the armed forces, ISRO, and agriculture-related fields as three top career options in India and recommended that every parent have their child undergo an aptitude test by the 9th grade.



In the first panel discussion, Raaja Kanwar, Chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Haryana and Chairman and Managing Director of Apollo International Group , spoke on the occasion, emphasizing the importance of entrepreneurial skills even within traditional job roles. He also highlighted the need to remain curious about emerging technologies and to embrace the courage to forge one's own path. "While technology is reshaping the world, the human connection will always remain crucial," he added.



Dr. Rupesh Kumar Singh, Associate Vice President at Adani Group , emphasized that resilience is the ability to bounce back from challenges. "We must embrace uncertainty, as it can be a catalyst for growth," he said. He highlighted the importance of staying curious, taking calculated risks, learning from failures, and building a strong support network.



Man Mohan Singh Kohli, former Chairman of CII Chandigarh and CEO of Kalyan Singh Darshan (Aroma Group) , also addressed the students, emphasizing the importance of entrepreneurship. He suggested replacing the motto " Think Big " with " Think Real ," given the current scenario. "Ask yourself what lies beyond the ordinary, and remember that you now have the advantage of readily available information," he added.



Satish Kumar Arora, President of TiE Chandigarh , remarked, "We are witnessing significant changes, and it's essential that our education system evolves to keep pace with the future. Even as someone immersed in the technology field, I learn a great deal from my son. Entrepreneurial skills are crucial, as they nurture future leaders."



In a special session, Krishna Mohan, IAS (retd.) and former Additional Chief Chief Secretary of Haryana & Financial Commissioner , highlighted the unique aspects of civil services. "In civil services, you have the opportunity for leadership through significant postings at a young age. The role offers job diversity, creativity, and innovation. You face daily challenges and engage in the public process, enabling you to impact the lives of disadvantaged individuals. It is not merely a job but a service to the citizens of the country."



Krit Serai, Co-chairman of Satluj Group of Schools , said, a lot of hard work went into the planning of Career Fest, which is one of the biggest career shows. He said, 20 plus panellists deliberated on various aspects which helped the youth to choose proper careers.“Career planning is very important in our lives and for a proper career choice planning must start at plus two stages or even Class X. We have a variety of jobs for the youth available now,"

he added.