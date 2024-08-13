TEDCO Announces Kim Mozingo's Promotion To Vice President, Federal Programs

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Empowering innovation and economic growth through strategic engagement

COLUMBIA, Md., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TEDCO , Maryland's economic engine for companies, is pleased to announce the of Kim Mozingo to vice president of Federal Programs . In this role, Mozingo will lead a suite of seven programs designed to transform federal scientific research into economic growth and new job opportunities for Maryland's small businesses.

TEDCO identifies, invests in, and helps grow and life science-based companies in Maryland.

Kim Mozingo

"We are pleased to have such a dedicated individual as Kim on the TEDCO team," said Stephen Auvil , chief federal engagement officer. "Under her leadership, TEDCO's federal programs have experienced significant growth. Her management of our SBIR Proposal Lab, DefTech, and other federal programs have supported more than 150 companies. Moreover, she will be launching several new programs in her area over the next six months. This promotion is well deserved and reflects her accomplishments and growing responsibilities."

Mozingo has a distinguished career supporting the Department of Defense, beginning with her service on Air Force Active Duty in England and Germany, and extending to her work with Army Intelligence, the Naval Air Systems Command and Navy Fleet Readiness Centers. Prior to joining TEDCO, she managed the Maryland Defense Technology Commercialization Center (DefTech ), now a joint initiative between TEDCO and the Maryland Department of Commerce, where she educated businesses on collaborating with DoD researchers to transform government-funded research and innovation into new economic opportunities.

Her extensive experience includes founding multiple companies in fields ranging from engagement consulting to robotics. She has conducted research on employee engagement, managed a tech-focused business incubator, supported government-funded labs and conducted economic studies in business retention and expansion.

"I am honored to step into the role of vice president of Federal Programs," said Mozingo. "This promotion reflects not only my commitment to driving innovation and economic growth through our federal collaborations but also the incredible support and collaboration from the entire TEDCO team. I look forward to working closely with my teammates to strengthen Maryland's tech and life science startups, ensuring they have the resources and opportunities they need to thrive today and into the future."

Mozingo holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Management from the University of Maryland Global Campus and is passionate about ensuring people have the information they need to make sound business decisions. Her current focus is on strengthening Maryland's small businesses, ensuring they have access to the resources and opportunities necessary to thrive in today's competitive landscape.

TEDCO

TEDCO , the Maryland Technology Development Corporation, enhances economic empowerment growth through the fostering of an inclusive entrepreneurial innovation ecosystem. TEDCO identifies, invests in, and helps grow technology and life science-based companies in Maryland. Learn more at .

