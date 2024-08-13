FADA And Frost & Sullivan Launch Pioneering Customer Experience Index (CEI) Study

(MENAFN- Frost & Sullivan) FADA and Frost & Sullivan Launch Pioneering Customer Experience (CEI) Study

Empowering Auto with Data-Driven Insights to Craft Superior Customer Strategies. Anticipated Unveiling of Results Set for September 2024

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), the apex body championing the interests of India's Automobile Retail Sector, has teamed up with Frost & Sullivan, a Growth Pipeline Company to spearhead an ambitious Customer Experience Index (CEI) Study. This ground-breaking project aims to meticulously analyse various aspects of the customer journey, encompassing sales, after-sales service and product quality across the passenger vehicle spectrum.

In its maiden year, the comprehensive study will target Passenger Vehicle Category, including Hatchbacks, Sedans, SUVs/MPVs, EVs and Luxury vehicles, utilizing a detailed questionnaire to capture insights from 8,000 participants across 26 cities. This includes seven metropolitan areas, sixteen Tier-2 cities and three Tier-3 locations, ensuring a broad and inclusive data set that spans the diverse Indian landscape.

Mr. Manish Raj Singhania, President of FADA , expressed his enthusiasm for the initiative, stating,“Launching this study marks a significant milestone in our continuous effort to deeply understand and meet the evolving needs of automobile consumers. FADA remains dedicated to deploying its collective expertise for the betterment of the entire Automobile Industry. Over the past three years, we have conducted the Dealer Satisfaction Survey (DSS) and recently launched a specialized DSS focusing on Finance & Insurance. Now, by incorporating this Customer Experience Index survey, we are broadening our analytical scope to encompass all facets of the Indian automobile ecosystem, thereby providing a comprehensive voice and strategic vision for all stakeholders. Partnering with Frost & Sullivan not only enhances this study's credibility but also amplifies our commitment to advancing the industry. The insights garnered from this expansive survey will directly inform and refine OEM strategies, facilitating tailored customer experiences that foster brand loyalty and satisfaction.”

Further emphasizing the study's strategic importance, Mr. Vinkesh Gulati, Chairman of FADA's Research & Academy , highlighted,“The Indian automotive sector is at a critical juncture, poised for significant growth amidst changing consumer behaviours and technological innovation. This Customer Experience Index survey is a strategic initiative designed to systematically harness customer feedback across a wide demographic, something that has not been undertaken at this scale in our industry before. By integrating detailed assessments of sales, after-sales & product quality experiences from various vehicle categories, we aim to provide OEMs and Dealers with the insights necessary to elevate their service standards and product offerings. This study is about transforming anecdotal feedback into empirical data that will drive operational changes and enhance customer satisfaction across the board. Our goal is to not only meet but exceed customer expectations, setting new benchmarks for excellence in the automotive sector.

Mr. Aroop Zutshi, Global Managing Partner & Executive Board Member at Frost & Sullivan, said,“Transformation is imminent. Every organization and every industry need to be agile to adapt to evolving customer needs to survive. India is poised to witness exponential growth in the automotive industry driven by the rising middle-income and youth population, adoption of electric vehicles, increased investment in the Indian automotive industry and Government policy impetus. The Customer Experience Index by FADA in association with Frost & Sullivan will be a powerful tool for all OEMS and the Dealer fraternity to leverage.”

The Customer Experience Index by FADA and Frost & Sullivan is set to redefine industry standards for customer satisfaction and service excellence. The results, which will provide invaluable insights for the entire automotive ecosystem, are eagerly awaited in September 2024.

About Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA)

Founded in 1964, Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), is the apex national body of Automobile Retail Industry in India engaged in the sale, service and spares of 2 & 3 Wheelers, Passenger Cars, UVs, Commercial Vehicles (including buses and trucks) and Tractors. FADA India represents over 15,000 Automobile Dealerships having over 30,000 dealership outlets including multiple Associations of Automobile Dealers at the Regional, State and City levels representing the entire Auto Retail Industry. Together we employ ~5 million people at dealerships and service centres.

FADA India, at the same time also actively networks with the Industries and the authorities, both at the Central & State levels to provide its inputs and suggestions on the Auto Policy, Taxation, Vehicle Registration Procedure, Road Safety and Clean Environment, etc. to sustain the growth of the Automobile Retail Trade in India.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan's Growth Pipeline Engine, transformational strategies and best-practice models drive the generation, evaluation, and implementation of powerful growth opportunities. Is your company prepared to survive and thrive through the coming transformation?

