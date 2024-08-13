(MENAFN- Frost & Sullivan) CSPM Solutions Take Centre Stage in Cloud Security Posture Management

SAN ANTONIO, 6th August 2024 – As businesses increasingly migrate to the cloud and adopt cloud-native technologies, the complexity and attack surface of their digital environments have expanded dramatically. Recognizing the critical need to secure these environments, organizations are turning to Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) solutions to address emerging challenges.

CSPM tools are rising in demand and are becoming increasingly crucial for organizations to maintain robust security postures as they need to deal with the complexities of multi-cloud and cloud-native technology management and meet stringent regulatory requirements, which is set to remain the driving force behind CSPM adoption.

The global CSPM market is projected to grow over three-fold by 2028, with revenues expected to reach $5.58 billion.

North America is set to maintain its leadership in the field, growing from its 2023 revenue base of $1.04 billion at a projected CAGR of 29.0% over the forecast period. Key drivers behind this buoyancy include the widespread and advanced adoption of public cloud and cloud-native technologies, necessitating more sophisticated and comprehensive security solutions.





Shifting from Fragmented Tools to Unified Protection

With the increasing demand for unified security that provides granular visibility and robust protection across diverse cloud-native application environments, organizations are moving away from stand-alone cloud security tools. Previously relied-upon tools, such as CSPM, Cloud Workload Protection Platforms (CWPPs), vulnerability management, Infrastructure as Code (IaC), and container security, often result in manual risk correlation and operational complexities due to their lack of unified coverage and context.

In response, businesses are increasingly adopting fully integrated Cloud-Native Application Protection Platforms (CNAPPs). These comprehensive platforms deliver end-to-end visibility, risk management, and security capabilities across all layers of modern cloud deployments, encompassing cloud infrastructure, workloads, applications, and data.





Investment in Cloud Security Technologies on the Rise

Frost & Sullivan's recent Voice of Enterprise Security Customer report highlights a significant increase in cloud security investments among global organizations. The report reveals that 31% of respondents are using cloud security to prevent breaches, while 30% are leveraging these solutions to detect and respond to cloud threats. Additionally, 24% are investing in cloud security to prepare for unknown threats, and 12% are using cloud security technologies for regulatory compliance.

Anh Tien Vu, Growth Expert at Frost & Sullivan , explains:“This upward investment trend underscores the growing awareness and prioritisation of cloud security among businesses worldwide. By 2025, it is estimated that 89% of organizations will employ Cloud Workload Protection Platforms (CWPPs), 91% will use Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM), and 88% will implement Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM).”

He adds that approximately 88% of organisations are expected to explore comprehensive cloud security platforms, including Cloud-Native Application Protection Platforms (CNAPPs).

To stay ahead in the rapidly evolving cloud security landscape and address the complexities of multi-cloud and cloud-native environments, find out more about the growing demand and growth opportunities for Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) solutions here.





