Biomednewsbreaks Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: SCNI) Signs Definitive Loan Restructuring Agreement With EIB Converting Debt Into Equity

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Scinai Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ: SCNI) , a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing inflammation and immunology (“I&I”) biological products and providing CDMO services through its Scinai Bioservices business unit, today announced the signing of a definitive Loan Restructuring Agreement with the European (“EIB”), its lender. The agreement also included an amendment and restatement to the Finance Contract between the parties.

According to the announcement, an amount equal to approximately €26.6 million (approximately $29 million), including interest accrued to date, owned by Scinai to EIB under the finance contract, will be converted into 1,000 preferred shares, no par value per share, of the company. Following the conversion, the total outstanding amount owed will be €250,000, with the new outstanding loan amount having a maturity date of December 31, 2031. The announcement noted that the preferred shares are convertible (in whole or in part), at the option of the EIB, into a fixed number of ADSs equal to in the aggregate 19.5% of the fully diluted capital of the company as of the closing date.

To view the full press release, visit



About Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd.

Scinai is a biopharmaceutical company with two complementary business units. One is focused on in-house development of inflammation and immunology (“I&I”) biological therapeutic products beginning with an innovative, de-risked pipeline of nanosized VHH antibodies (“NanoAbs”) targeting diseases with large unmet medical needs. The second business unit is a boutique CDMO providing biological drug development, analytical methods development, clinical GMP manufacturing, and pre-clinical and clinical trial design and execution services to early stage biotech companies. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

