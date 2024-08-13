Techmediabreaks Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) Schedules Conference Call To Discuss Q2 2024 Financial Results

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ: SYTA, SYTAW) , a global developer and vendor of push-to-talk over cellular (“PoC”) handsets and accessories, is announcing that it will host a call at 8:30 a.m. ET on Friday, August 16. During the call, the company will discuss its results for the second quarter of 2024 (“Q2 2024”), which will be released after markets close on August 15. Interested parties can dial +1 (888) 506-0062 (North America) or +1 (973) 528-0011 (international toll-free) and use the access code 922573. A replay of the call will be available until August 30, 2024.

To view the full press release, visit

About Siyata Mobile Inc.

Siyata Mobile is a B2B global developer and vendor of next-generation push-to-talk (“PTT”) over cellular handsets and accessories. Its portfolio of rugged PTT handsets and accessories enables first responders and enterprise workers to instantly communicate over a nationwide cellular network of choice, to increase situational awareness and save lives. Police, fire and ambulance organizations as well as schools, utilities, security companies, hospitals, waste management companies, resorts and many other organizations use Siyata PTT handsets and accessories today. In support of its PTT handsets and accessories, Siyata also offers enterprise-grade in-vehicle solutions and cellular booster systems enabling customers to communicate effectively when they are in their vehicles, and even in areas where the cellular signal is weak. Siyata sells its portfolio through leading North American cellular carriers, and through international cellular carriers and distributors. Siyata's common shares trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol SYTA. Visit and UnidenCellular to learn more.

